Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Not Dead Yet
Margot Robbie shocked the world when last month she revealed that her Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff film was no longer happening. As the franchise moved away from its main star due to Johnny Depp‘s trial, Disney was seemingly all-in with a new direction for the franchise and a fresh face. Robbie is the perfect choice to lead any new franchise and it being dead before it even got started was a shame.
‘Nobody’ Producer Confirms Sequel Will Film Next Year
Bob Odenkirk is back in the butt-kicking business. Last year, the fan-favorite actor starred in Nobody, an original action film by John Wick producers David Leitch and Kelly McCormick and director Ilya Naishuller. The story centered around Odenkirk‘s Hutch Mansell, a former government assassin who is inspired to come out of his dull retirement when a group of mob-affiliated burglars threatens his family. Nobody quickly became a surprise hit with audiences, and in August, Leitch stated he was inspired to work on a script for a potential sequel. That was the last update fans had received on the idea until this week when McCormick revealed Nobody 2 is definitely happening and will begin filming as soon as next year.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Who’s Going to Die?
Director James Gunn has promised an emotional ride for fans when they finally sit down to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film is set to act as the finale for the titular team and their time together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as a goodbye from Gunn to his years working at Marvel Studios. A trailer for the threequel, which recently debuted at Brazil Comic Con, embraced the poignant tone set by the occasion and featured plenty of footage that seemed to hint at somebody not making it out of the film alive. The previous entries in the franchise have both been full of heartbreaking moments, the circumstances of which usually have something to do with a major character taking their last breath, and it would stand to reason Gunn wouldn’t finish off the trilogy without taking at least one more cast member with him.
The Sunday Paper—December 4, 2022
There were several revelations from the 2022 CCXP Disney Panel in Brazil on Thursday. Marvel Studios unveiled both the first trailer and synopsis for the awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The trailer offered us our first look at several new players, including Lylla. Here’s who we theorieze might die in the movie. See the full trailer below:
‘The Flight Attendant’ Star Colin Woodell Reportedly Joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Things are starting to heat up ahead of the holidays for Daredevil: Born Again. Following the news that Michael Gandolfini’s role in the upcoming streaming series was confirmed, insider Daniel RPK has shared word that Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Purge) has joined the series as a yet unidentified villain.
Charlie Cox shares Thoughts on Potential Recasting of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in ‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series
Daredevil is back, but with the exception of Vincent D’Onofrio, there’s not much known about the original caste from the Netflix era. Elden Henson played Matt Murdock’s best friend Foggy Nelson while Deborah Ann Woll took on the role of Karen Page. While Charlie Cox did make his return to the MCU with a new Daredevil series Born Again heading to Disney, there’s not much word about the rest of the original cast.
Sofia Boutella Has Wrapped ‘Rebel Moon’ After One Year of Filming
Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon is closer to reality than ever before. The next cinematic epic from the Legend of the Guardians: Owls of Ga’Hoole director has officially wrapped filming for its lead actress, Sofia Boutella, and is presumably drawing close to the finish line. Boutella shared the news herself on Instagram, posting an image of the clapper from her final day on set and revealing just how long she spent working on the project. According to the post’s caption, the Kingsman breakout spent 152 days in front of the camera, over the course of a full year. She closed her comments with a simple sentimental message, “I left a big piece of my heart up there,” followed by a series of moon-themed emojis that represent the film.
Marvel Studios Has More ‘Daredevil’ in Mind
As Daredevil: Born Again prepares to go into production in early 2023, Marvel Studios has begun assembling the supporting cast of the project including Michael Gandolfini and Colin Woodell. Casting will continue to make quite a bit of news over the next few weeks leading up to the holiday break as the studio looks to fill at least a half dozen new roles for the series. And as casting gets underway, an interesting bit of information has made its way to us.
REVIEW: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’
Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series has sold over 275 million books since the original was published in 2007. Over the last 15 years, Kinney has published 17 books in the main series, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde, which was released just this past October. The beloved series has expanded into supplemental books, a spinoff series and live-action films, and, most recently, animated films on Disney Plus. The first film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, debuted on the streaming service in December of 2021 and now the first sequel, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, has followed.
Lance Reddick Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, has added Lance Reddick to its cast. The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter with the outlet reporting Reddick will reprise his role as Charon, a concierge at the Continental. He will star opposite leading lady Ana de Armas, as well as Angelica Huston and Ian McShane. The film follows a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen and is set within the John Wick cinematic universe.
Star Wars Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs in ‘Andor’
Luthen Rael’s Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest was a key location in the first season of Andor, serving as a front for Rael’s work with the Rebellion. Though its true purpose was to serve as a meeting place for fellow Rebels like Mon Mothma, Rael was all about keeping up appearances and had some incredible and rare pieces in his gallery. During the season, fans believed they peeped quite a few interesting artifacts in Rael’s collection and now the official Star Wars Twitter account has unveiled some of the goodies stashed away in the store!
Ke Hey Quan’s ‘Loki’ Character Revealed
Season 2 of Loki is set to stream on Disney Plus sometime in the Summer of 2023 and following a reported screening of the first two episodes to Disney employees, some details are starting to emerge. While some are a little spoilery than others, one detail that should be pretty safe is the identity of fan-favorite actor Ke Hey Quan’s character which comes from insider Daniel RPK.
