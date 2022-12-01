Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
Water utility in northwest Harris County warns customers about potentially elevated levels of lead
A Houston-area water utility that serves about 1,700 homes and businesses has warned its customers and the public about potentially elevated levels of lead in their drinking water. Harris County Municipal Utility District (MUD) 70, which includes the Paddock, Remington Grove, Westgate and Yaupon Ranch subdivisions in the northwest part...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Notice of Public Comment Period
The Public Comment Period for Montgomery County’s proposed projects for the CDBG-MIT HGAC allocated funding will open Monday for public review and comment. This comment period will run from December 5, 2022, to December 19, 2022. The docu…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-notice-of-public-comment-period/
fox26houston.com
Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found
HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist Says
Houston, TX - In what seemed like a victory for women and girls in Iran, the government there has announced that it has abolished its morality police – a move that a Houston-based Iranian-American activist dismissed as a deceptive survival tactic.
Texas Lt. Governor Patrick upset with large county District Attorneys
The Lieutenant Governor of Texas believes some local prosecutors in the state’s largest cities are not being sufficiently aggressive in prosecuting defendants accused of violent crimes. He is calling on state lawmakers to look for ways to re-assign
PLANetizen
Texas Road Safety Messaging Blames Pedestrians, Ignores Structural Flaws
Writing in Next City, Benton Graham describes the criticism faced by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for its messaging approach to road safety, which in most cases places the blame for crashes squarely on pedestrians (the top reason for pedestrian deaths, according to the department’s website, is “Pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way to vehicles”) and cyclists.
'We're being overwhelmed': Houston leaders say city water leaks are skyrocketing
City water line failures have nearly doubled in recent years, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.
KSAT 12
Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points
A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she is going to Biden’s state dinner
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that she will be heading to Washington D.C. for Thursday’s state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.
Three Katy-area roadways included among Texas A&M Transportation Institute's 100 most congested
Segments of Grand Parkway, I-10 and North Fry Road are among the most congested roadways in Texas, per the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's report on mobility. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas A&M Transportation Institute released its annual review of the state’s 100 most congested roadways in 2021 on Nov. 28. Three...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power
Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Click2Houston.com
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
