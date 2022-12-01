ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Notice of Public Comment Period

The Public Comment Period for Montgomery County’s proposed projects for the CDBG-MIT HGAC allocated funding will open Monday for public review and comment. This comment period will run from December 5, 2022, to December 19, 2022. The docu…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-notice-of-public-comment-period/
fox26houston.com

Gas station in Clear Lake ordered to stop selling diesel fuel after contaminants found

HOUSTON - A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel. Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
PLANetizen

Texas Road Safety Messaging Blames Pedestrians, Ignores Structural Flaws

Writing in Next City, Benton Graham describes the criticism faced by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for its messaging approach to road safety, which in most cases places the blame for crashes squarely on pedestrians (the top reason for pedestrian deaths, according to the department’s website, is “Pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way to vehicles”) and cyclists.
KSAT 12

Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power

Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
realtynewsreport.com

Energy Firm Moving Headquarters

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...

