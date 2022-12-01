Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
Family, community remember 11 killed in The Who concert tragedy 43 years later
Kasey Ladd organized this memorial event 13 years ago and has been holding it every year since. Ladd was just a toddler when his mom, Teva Rae Ladd went to the concert and never came back.
WLWT 5
Father, daughter turn massive pine into Christmas tree in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A local man and his daughter might win the contest for largest Christmas tree in the area this year. Cory Johnson told WLWT he and his 10-year-old daughter Ayress, just moved to Liberty Township and their house came with a massive pine tree in the front yard.
WISH-TV
Batesville woman strangle, stabbed by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Batesville woman was strangled and stabbed by her son Thursday, according to the Batesville Police Department. At 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Golden Villa Apartments after receiving a request for a welfare check for Heather Mulcahy from a family member. Upon their arrival,...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
spectrumnews1.com
7 Hills Church to help some families in need with Christmas Child program
FLORENCE, Ky. — It's the season of giving. 7 Hills Church's Christmas Child Program is underway, with the help of some partnerships in the area. “We work with specific schools and partners in the area to help identify those needs. These family resource counselors are so integral in helping us find these families that really wouldn’t have a Christmas if somebody didn’t step up and provide that Christmas for them,” Kyle Waid, a pastor for the church, said.
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a structure fire at Parkside Lane in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a structure fire at an apartment on Parkside Lane in Mason. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
WLWT 5
Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Ledger Independent
Mason County District Court
McKenzie Cokonaugher, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Nov. 23. Corey Scott Colemire, 26, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Charles Cooper, 56, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Dec. 7. Charles Cooper, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession...
WLWT 5
Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman who died alone at hospital
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Kennedy Heights woman died alone in the hospital, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find her relatives so she can have a proper burial. 66-year-old Joanne Riley passed away November 2 at UC Medical Center. That was six days before her birthday. She...
WCPO
Man crashes into tree, crosses I-75 NB on foot before getting hit and killed
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after an early morning crash on I-75 in the West End neighborhood, police said. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Winchell Avenue at the I-75 Northbound split. Samuel Zerihun, 27, was driving north on the I-75 entrance ramp from 9th Street when...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township
AMELIA, Ohio — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
linknky.com
Unexpected tempest blows death knell to Lil’s Bagels in Covington
Lil’s Bagels announced in a statement on their website Friday morning that they are closing due to rent increases. “We are shocked, heartbroken, irate, but also hopeful, as we share this news,” the statement said. While tight-lipped on a new location, they did mention an announcement in January...
WLWT 5
Maintenance Project with lane closures to begin Monday in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 office has announced a maintenance project on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) in Kenton County, scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5. It will require daily lane closures. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and Pride Parkway...
Fox 19
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police. Police were called to the area of Elm and Hellen streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person...
Comments / 0