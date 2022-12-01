Read full article on original website
Report: Washington State 'edges' coach A.J. Cooper leaving program to join Arizona State
Washington State assistant coach A.J. Cooper is expected to leave the program to join Arizona State, according to a report Sunday from FootballScoop. Cooper is the second defensive assistant to be plucked out of WSU this week by the Sun Devils. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward is reportedly heading to the desert to take the same role at ASU under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham.
'We had a chance to win one tonight, and it's disappointing': Utah clips Washington State in overtime
PULLMAN – Shorthanded Washington State fought through early shooting struggles and controlled a slim lead throughout the second half, but the Cougars committed costly mistakes down the stretch in regulation and and couldn’t complete an overtime rally in a dramatic Pac-12 men’s basketball tilt. Utah held on...
Edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. will return to Washington State for 2023 season
PULLMAN – While working as a temporary sports broadcaster and providing color commentary for the Pac-12 championship game, Ron Stone Jr. broke some news. The standout Washington State edge rusher informed viewers that he’ll be returning to Pullman for his sixth and final collegiate season. “That’s the news,...
Report: Washington State defensive coordinator Brian Ward expected to leave for same role at Arizona State
Washington State defensive coordinator Brian Ward is reportedly leaving the program to take the same position at Arizona State under new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham. Multiple national media members reported the news Saturday evening. {{embed id=8498}}. Ward came to WSU this offseason from Nevada and took over the defensive...
Washington State linebacker Travion Brown, a co-starter and veteran Cougar, enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Travion Brown, a veteran Washington State defender who shared first-team snaps at middle linebacker this year, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday. A graduate transfer, Brown has one season of eligibility remaining. He never used his redshirt at WSU. The 6-foot-3,...
Washington State receiver Renard Bell concludes collegiate career after seven years, 50 games
PULLMAN – After seven years at Washington State and 50 appearances in a Cougars uniform, Renard Bell’s collegiate career has come to an end. One of the longest-tenured players in WSU program history, Bell “will not be back” for the Cougars’ bowl game later this month, coach Jake Dickert informed media members Friday.
wsu bowl game
Washington State to face Mountain West Champion Fresno State in Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl. The Cougars will take on Mountain West Champion Fresno State in the L.A. Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ABC.
Washington State edge rusher Brennan Jackson planning to return for sixth season in Pullman
PULLMAN – Brennan Jackson, an accomplished edge rusher and veteran leader for Washington State’s football team, will return to the program next year for his sixth and final collegiate season. “I think one more year here is what I want to do,” Jackson told reporters Friday. “I want...
Washington State head strength and conditioning coach Dwain Bradshaw steps down from post
PULLMAN – Dwain Bradshaw, the head strength and conditioning coach for Washington State's football team, announced Thursday over Twitter that he is leaving the program. Bradshaw didn't reveal his next stop or the reasoning behind his decision to depart. "I want to thank everyone at Washington State for an...
Washington State secures commitments from Northwest Mississippi CC receiver D.T. Sheffield, cornerback Stephen Hall
PULLMAN – Two standouts from a top junior college team in Mississippi committed Thursday to join Washington State’s football program next season. Receiver D.T. Sheffield and cornerback Stephen Hall, both of whom have played for Northwest Mississippi Community College over the past three seasons, announced via Twitter that they’ll sign with the Cougars during this recruiting cycle.
Idaho runs away with 84-47 win over Northern Illinois behind Divant'e Moffitt's 22 points
MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho was supposed to be the easy half of a two-game road stretch for Northern Illinois. The Vandals, however, played probably their most complete game of the season, broke open a seesaw contest in the final 7 minutes of the first half and then ran away to an 84-47 nonconference win.
