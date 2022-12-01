ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Report: Washington State 'edges' coach A.J. Cooper leaving program to join Arizona State

Washington State assistant coach A.J. Cooper is expected to leave the program to join Arizona State, according to a report Sunday from FootballScoop. Cooper is the second defensive assistant to be plucked out of WSU this week by the Sun Devils. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward is reportedly heading to the desert to take the same role at ASU under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham.
nbcrightnow.com

Edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. will return to Washington State for 2023 season

PULLMAN – While working as a temporary sports broadcaster and providing color commentary for the Pac-12 championship game, Ron Stone Jr. broke some news. The standout Washington State edge rusher informed viewers that he’ll be returning to Pullman for his sixth and final collegiate season. “That’s the news,...
nbcrightnow.com

wsu bowl game

Washington State to face Mountain West Champion Fresno State in Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl. The Cougars will take on Mountain West Champion Fresno State in the L.A. Bowl on Dec. 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ABC.
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State secures commitments from Northwest Mississippi CC receiver D.T. Sheffield, cornerback Stephen Hall

PULLMAN – Two standouts from a top junior college team in Mississippi committed Thursday to join Washington State’s football program next season. Receiver D.T. Sheffield and cornerback Stephen Hall, both of whom have played for Northwest Mississippi Community College over the past three seasons, announced via Twitter that they’ll sign with the Cougars during this recruiting cycle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy