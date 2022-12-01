Read full article on original website
UNC Big Man Armando Bacot Unsure on Timeline for Shoulder Injury
BLACKSBURG, Va. — After missing North Carolina’s 80-72 loss on Sunday at Virginia Tech, star power forward Armando Bacot said there isn’t a clear timeline on his return from a bruised right shoulder. Bacot said he hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury Wednesday night during the opening...
triad-city-beat.com
The Bennett College Belles: ‘We were ladies, too. We just played basketball like boys.’
This story was originally published by UNC Media Hub on Nov. 30. Story by PJ Morales. The year was 1937, and the Bennett College Belles of Greensboro, N.C., were arguably the greatest women’s college basketball team in America. The Belles had just finished yet another undefeated season en route...
Transfer Portal rumors swirl around North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
No. 18 North Carolina stumbles into ACC opener at Va. Tech
No. 18 North Carolina looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference action against Virginia
Scarlet Nation
Missouri to play Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl
For the second season in a row, Mizzou will have the chance to finish its season above .500 when it faces Wake Forest (7-5) in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 in Tampa Bay, Florida, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. PowerMizzou.com has confirmed Tampa is Mizzou's destination. An official announcement should come soon.
Greensboro, come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the interactive show on April 6, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its three-game losing streak this Sunday when it visits Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. The game is the ACC opener for both schools. While Carolina won both regular-season games against the Hokies last year, including one in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech defeated UNC in the ACC Tournament semifinals in March.
FOX8 News Team appears at Greensboro Holiday Parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at this year’s Greensboro Holiday Parade. The festivities are a decades-long tradition in Greensboro and featured large balloons, lavish floats, dance and drill teams as well as local school bands from the middle school, high school and college levels. The parade took place in […]
WRAL
Darryl Brown: For our players to continue to believe, it says a lot about them
Grimsley football coach Darry Brown said getting to the 4A state championship game has been hard, but that it is supposed to be hard. His team believed the whole time though, he said.
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
Greensboro church receives outpouring of support after food pantry break-in
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People in the Triad came together like never before for one small Greensboro church. Vandalia Presbyterian Church thought hope was lost after thieves stole nearly a thousand dollars worth of food from their food pantry at the end of October. Now, the church is thanking the community that came together when […]
FOX8 News Team appears at Jamestown Christmas Parade
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon. The parade featured floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and many other fun activities for those in attendance. The parade has been held on Main Street since 1999.
Greensboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has struck lottery gold. Charlie Williams is the lucky winner of a $150,000 prize thanks to a $3 Powerball ticket. Williams bought his winning ticket at the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Willaims initially won $50,000 by matching the...
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
alamancenews.com
NC A&T Band always a hit at Mebane Christmas Parade
They’re always high-stepping, loud, and proud, NC A&T’s Marching Blue and Gold is an annual hit leading off the Mebane Christmas Parade. Play video (below photos) to hear a portion of one of their parade performances. And see photos of parade watchers here: https://alamancenews.com/people-at-the-mebane-christmas-parade-friday-night-december-2-2022/. Please forgive the dark...
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
Mount Airy News
Huff honored as 2022 Dogwood Award recipient
Michella Huff was recognized by Attorney General Josh Stein for her commitment to election integrity in the execution of the 2020 election. Michella Huff, front row, second from right, is seen with other recipients of the Dogwood Award are seen at the awards ceremony. Attorney General Josh Stein last week...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
mebaneenterprise.com
Q&A: Meet City of Mebane's new Public Information Officer
The City of Mebane wants to raise the profile of Mebane, the city, and the City of Mebane. As the town continues to be one of the fastest-growing and most-desirable, the organization is actively exploring ways to get the word out and to engage more with residents and community members.
