Read full article on original website
Related
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Former Major League pitcher opens batting cages in Fall River
FALL RIVER — When his friend Jimmy Raposa showed him the space and shared the idea, Allen Levrault needed all of five seconds to say yes. That was two months ago. And if all goes well, Levrault, the Westport High School Athletics Hall of Famer and former Major League pitcher, and Raposa, owner of Red Circle Firearms Tactical Firearms Academy in the city, will have a baseball/softball batting and pitching indoor facility ready to open for business...
Initial thoughts on Ohio State getting the final spot into the College Football Playoff
It was a great Sunday for the Buckeyes, as the College Football Playoff committee selected Ohio State as the fourth seed and a match with the top overall seed in Georgia. It will be a very interesting game for a multitude of reasons. Ryan Day and his football team were...
Girls swimming: North Jersey team-by-team previews for the 2022-23 season
Take a team-by-team look at the North Jersey girls swimming teams heading into the 2022-23 season. Top returners: senior Joyce Baik, junior Karolena Shaw, sophomores Katie Lawrence and Ava D'Antonio. Outlook: North Jersey Girls Swimmer of the Year Katie Lawrence will set the tone for the Braves (10-2), who move...
Comments / 0