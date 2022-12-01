ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
The Standard-Times

Former Major League pitcher opens batting cages in Fall River

FALL RIVER — When his friend Jimmy Raposa showed him the space and shared the idea, Allen Levrault needed all of five seconds to say yes. That was two months ago. And if all goes well, Levrault, the Westport High School Athletics Hall of Famer and former Major League pitcher, and Raposa, owner of Red Circle Firearms Tactical Firearms Academy in the city, will have a baseball/softball batting and pitching indoor facility ready to open for business...

Comments / 0

Community Policy