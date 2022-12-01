Read full article on original website
Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
