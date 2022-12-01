This fall, Alaskan metal bands reasserted themselves into the Alaska music scene. Not since the glory days of 36 Crazyfists have hard-hitting bands been able to pack Koot's, but on November 2, that's exactly what they did. For over eight hours, Anchorage metalheads bopped, stomped, and moshed throughout the bar to help raise money for the queen of the scene, Sarah Pederson. Exactly one month later, another band, Astoria State, hopes to keep the party going.

