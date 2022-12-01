Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Meet Your Publisher for Macaroni KID Anchorage, Alaska
Want to know what to expect from Macaroni KID Anchorage-Eagle River?. You will find a complete calendar of Anchorage-Eagle River event listings, and, as we build up our local content, articles featuring everything from Anchorage-Eagle River businesses my family loves to lists of Anchorage-Eagle River best playgrounds. You'll also find fun crafts, family-friendly recipes, and ideas for at-home family fun.
Anchorage Baptist Temple Pastor Ron Hoffman’s one big, hairy, audacious goal
It’s the biggest church, in the biggest city of the biggest state in America, and Pastor Ron Hoffman has one big goal for it: to reach everyone in the entire 425.8-million-acre state with the message of the love of Jesus. I was recently given the opportunity to record a...
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – December 4, 2022
It’s already December. Thanksgiving has come and gone and Christmas and New Years will be here before we know it. The Alaska House remains narrowly divided with no clear organizational structure in sight. Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) and his new Lieutenant Governor-elect Nancy Dahlstrom will be sworn in tomorrow at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. And some more politicos are on the move.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Waste employees build over 100 bikes to give as Christmas gifts
According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 80-year-old Thomas Newton of Wasilla was the only occupant in a Ford pickup truck that left the road and collided with trees near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Meadow Lakes Loop.
alaskasnewssource.com
First-ever Diversity Festival hosted at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
kdlg.org
Day 3: Notes from the Bristol Bay Board of Fish
The 2022 Board of Fish Bristol Bay meeting is underway from Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. KDLG's Izzy Ross is at the meeting. Here are her notes. Find proposals, changes and department reports on the board's website by clicking here. Stream live audio...
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
alaskasnewssource.com
"Till" movie screening at Beartooth theatrepub
cowboystatedaily.com
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that “a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.”. The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
kdll.org
The man behind the plow at Trail Lake
When Trail Lake in Moose Pass freezes over, it becomes a community hub. John Gaule has been plowing the lake for decades. In the 80s, it was just him and a four-wheeler plow he bought to clear his driveway. In the 90s, he bought a truck with a plow and used it to create big hockey rinks and trails on the ice.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: Ursa Minor students experience snow for the first time and learn how it is made
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, students at Ursa Minor Elementary school on JBER share all the places around the world they’ve visited, and the many types of weather they’ve seen. But for some students, the weather in Alaska is like nothing they’ve ever seen.
alaskasnewssource.com
Moderate avalanche danger exists at higher elevations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moderate avalanche danger has been forecasted at elevations above 2,500 feet in Southcentral Alaska. Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center forecaster John Sykes wrote that the avalanche danger as moderate at high elevations above the treeline, or at 2,500 feet of elevation and above. “A layer...
etxview.com
The boys are back in town: Astoria State, The Jephries and Alaska Thunder Funk play Koot's on Friday
This fall, Alaskan metal bands reasserted themselves into the Alaska music scene. Not since the glory days of 36 Crazyfists have hard-hitting bands been able to pack Koot's, but on November 2, that's exactly what they did. For over eight hours, Anchorage metalheads bopped, stomped, and moshed throughout the bar to help raise money for the queen of the scene, Sarah Pederson. Exactly one month later, another band, Astoria State, hopes to keep the party going.
airwaysmag.com
Alaska’s Tallest Air Traffic Control Tower
DALLAS — For Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), which is home to the largest seaplane base in the world at Lake Hood, the facility will handle air traffic control from a new air traffic control tower (ATCT). The new ATCT, which will be more than 300 feet tall...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funds will help relocate villages threatened by climate change. Also,...
themainewire.com
Janet Mills Wants to Kick Off 2nd Term With Massive Spending Proposal, More Checks to Maine Residents
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has privately asked state lawmakers to approve a massive new spending package before the end of the year, State House sources tell The Maine Wire. The vote may take place on Wednesday, the same day new lawmakers are sworn in, meaning the new Democratic Majorities in both Houses of the Legislature would have rookie pols vote on a mammoth spending bill with barely enough time to read it.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Comments / 0