cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
WKTV

Forestport fire leaves one without a home

FORESTPORT, N.Y. -- A fire broke out in a home in Forestport Friday, leaving the home completely destroyed. The Forestport Fire Chief tells NEWSChannel 2 they received the call around 2 p.m. and when they got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The department then called in backup from Woodgate, Remsen and Stittville.
Syracuse.com

Firefighters want to burn vacant homes on Micron’s future site in Clay

Clay, N.Y. -- Some of the 38 homes at the site of Micron Technology’s future $100 billion semiconductor factory in Clay may end up being burned to the ground. The Clay Fire Department has asked for permission to burn some of the homes on Burnet Road as a training exercise for its 35 volunteer firefighters. Onondaga County officials, who are making plans to demolish the homes to clear the land for Micron, say they are open to letting firefighters burn some of them.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga Co. Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley appoints new administration and lays out plans for the future of the department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Come January 1 there will be a new Sheriff in town for Onondaga County and Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley named the administration that will be working alongside him Wednesday night. The team of seven appointed members is all retirees, four from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the members are currently school […]
WKTV

Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case

Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
WKTV

Herkimer County Historical Society's annual Cookie Sale set for Dec. 17

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Historical Society will be hosting its annual Cookie Sale on Dec. 17. Santa will also be there on a fire truck, to take pictures with until noon. Each family gets one photo but a set of three can be purchased for $10. As well as a free activity for kids to participate in.
Syracuse.com

Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Caught Cutting Christmas Tree on State Land

New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
WIBX 950

Missing Teen Last Seen in Town of Lee

Update: 12/1/22, 9:00 p.m.: Officials say the missing teenager has returned home andis safe. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing persons case involving a local teen. Sheriff Rob Maciol says Ayden Michael Royce Taylor was last seen on Thursday morning, December 1, in the town of Lee....
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
wrvo.org

Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care

A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.

