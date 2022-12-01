Read full article on original website
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022. On Tuesday, November 22, Nezamiyah […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
WKTV
Forestport fire leaves one without a home
FORESTPORT, N.Y. -- A fire broke out in a home in Forestport Friday, leaving the home completely destroyed. The Forestport Fire Chief tells NEWSChannel 2 they received the call around 2 p.m. and when they got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The department then called in backup from Woodgate, Remsen and Stittville.
Firefighters want to burn vacant homes on Micron’s future site in Clay
Clay, N.Y. -- Some of the 38 homes at the site of Micron Technology’s future $100 billion semiconductor factory in Clay may end up being burned to the ground. The Clay Fire Department has asked for permission to burn some of the homes on Burnet Road as a training exercise for its 35 volunteer firefighters. Onondaga County officials, who are making plans to demolish the homes to clear the land for Micron, say they are open to letting firefighters burn some of them.
WKTV
Mother dog found allegedly abandoned without her puppies in Whitesboro Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for the publics help as they look into who allegedly abandoned a mother dog, along the side of the road Thursday morning. The dog was found around 5:30 a.m. in a crate, with a blanket, on Clinton Street in Whitesboro....
Onondaga Co. Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley appoints new administration and lays out plans for the future of the department
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Come January 1 there will be a new Sheriff in town for Onondaga County and Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley named the administration that will be working alongside him Wednesday night. The team of seven appointed members is all retirees, four from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the members are currently school […]
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
Manlius police launch investigation into allegations against summer worker
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – The town of Manlius, in conjunction with its police force, has launched an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behavior” by an employee contracted to work for the town on last summer’s theatrical production, Manlius Supervisor John Deer said. The email reporting...
wxhc.com
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
WKTV
Herkimer County Historical Society's annual Cookie Sale set for Dec. 17
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Historical Society will be hosting its annual Cookie Sale on Dec. 17. Santa will also be there on a fire truck, to take pictures with until noon. Each family gets one photo but a set of three can be purchased for $10. As well as a free activity for kids to participate in.
Camillus man dies from tree stand fall while hunting with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down while hunting, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Caught Cutting Christmas Tree on State Land
New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Missing Teen Last Seen in Town of Lee
Update: 12/1/22, 9:00 p.m.: Officials say the missing teenager has returned home andis safe. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing persons case involving a local teen. Sheriff Rob Maciol says Ayden Michael Royce Taylor was last seen on Thursday morning, December 1, in the town of Lee....
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
wrvo.org
Drivers needed to help veterans get medical care
A program designed to help local veterans get to crucial medical appointments needs help. Bill Gleason, a recruiter for the Disabled American Veterans Volunteer Transportation Network, said the service was hit hard by the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the program helped more than 20,000 veterans in 14 counties. While the need is still high, Gleason said the number of volunteers has dropped from 240 to 116.
WKTV
Landmarks Society of Greater Utica to host holiday ghost hunts at Rutger Park
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Landmarks Society of Greater Utica will host the Ghost Seekers of Central New York for their holiday event, Christmas Spirits at #3 Rutger Park on Saturday, December 3rd. The ghost seekers will be at Rutger Mansion #3 on Saturday from 5pm - 8pm. Some of...
