Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Fact-checking claims about beer smuggling at the World Cup, Arizona’s election equipment and more
CLAIM: Election equipment in Arizona was not certified by an accredited testing lab before it was used in the midterm election. THE FACTS: Voting equipment used in the 2022 election in Arizona was certified by the Arizona secretary of state and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, according to spokespeople and documentation from both offices.
Comments / 0