“Wired on Woods Drive” light show dazzles in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Enjoy the magic of the Christmas season with the inaugural “Wired on Woods Drive,” a Holiday light show that takes place nightly in Bluewater Bay. Wired on Woods Drive features colorful, dazzling lights, displays, fun mashups, and movie clips that are synchronized with music. The Holiday light show is free of charge.
Interactive Christmas village opening in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual Bethlehem Christmas Village opens this week at Captain Anderson’s Marina. The live nativity scene includes live animals, live storytellers and it helps support local charities. While the four-day event is free to attend, coordinators ask the community to bring a toy or food to donate. Visitors […]
Gigi’s Boutique & Eats
Debra Fortson and Madison Williams know a thing or two about facing challenges. In August of 2020, five months into the coronavirus pandemic, this mother-daughter duo opened GiGi’s Boutique on Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. A few weeks later, Hurricane Sally wreaked havoc across the area. “We feel like...
Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade features over 90 floats in lineup – Monday, Dec. 5
The 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. along Eglin Parkway from First Street to Hughes Street. With over 95 entries in the lineup, this makes it one of the largest parades in recent years. This year’s parade is sponsored by...
What to Do During a Family Vacation in Destin, Florida
What if you could spend the day with your nearest and dearest while enjoying Destin, Florida’s gorgeous beaches, delicious restaurants, and warm Southern hospitality? Now you can, if you plan the right vacation. Planning the right family vacation can seem like a sea of adult decisions. But our extraordinary...
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
Fifth annual Holiday Bazaar included over twenty local vendors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over in Panama City, people had the chance to find the perfect gift for their family and friends on Saturday. More than 20 local vendors were at the Panama City Center for the Arts for the fifth annual Holiday Bazaar. The holiday shopping event...
Alaqua Animal Refuge Announces Christmas in the Courtyard on Saturday, December 10
Alaqua Animal Refuge announces a new holiday event, “Christmas in the Courtyard,” to be held Saturday, December 10 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the organization’s new home. The event is open to the public and the entire family is welcome to participate in the festivities that will take place at the Jumonville Family Welcome Center located at 155 Dugas Way, Freeport, FL.
Holiday Sing Along with the Choral Society of Pensacola
What: Holiday Sing-Along; a family-friendly hour of carols and songs. Where: The Rex Theatre (18 N. Palafox St.) Who: The Choral Society of Pensacola; hosted by Generation Church. Admission: Free but donations of non-perishable food items are welcome. The Choral Society of Pensacola invites the community to its annual Holiday...
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
Panhandle runners gathered to participate in the annual PCB Marathon
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners from all over the Panhandle came to participate in the ‘Daybreak 76 Panama City Beach Marathon.’ The cost of the marathon depended on which race you entered. Prices ranged from $45 to $110.Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President Kristopher McLane says the full marathon, half, and 5k […]
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
A Freeport teen is making a difference in the lives of foster children
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport teenager is making a difference in the lives of foster children across Florida. For the third year in a row, she’s collecting donations for Christmas. 15-year-old Larae Smith wanted to find a way to make Christmas special for foster children. “Comfort at...
Milton/Gulf Pines KOA Holiday, Winner of KOA’s President’s and Founder’s Awards
It was at the recent 2022 KOA Convention & Expo in Orlando where Milton/Gulf Pines KOA Holiday was recognized as one of the campgrounds deserving of the Founder’s Award and President’s Award. The principles and standards that led to the win, however, have been practiced by the team for a long time.
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
Henderson Beach State Park, Florida (with Map & Photos)
This beach, located Florida, has parking ($6), restrooms, showers, and picnic areas. Its sand is white and the sea has little waves. You have to bring umbrellas and chairs.
Nine Must-See Spots in Pensacola
Are you a huge beach buff who dreams of invitingly warm, brilliantly green, and irresistibly soothing seas? Look no further than the northwest Florida panhandle and Pensacola! While gorgeous weather and pristine beaches are the main reasons for constant tourist influx to Pensacola, the region offers much more for those interested in history, art culture, and all things nautical. Here’s our list of some of the top attractions in the Pensacola area.
See this stunning Florida bayfront house with inviting living spaces
This warm and welcoming bayfront house was designed by Geoff Chick & Associates, located in Botany Bayou, a community in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Overlooking a tranquil bayfront location, this beautiful dwelling provides a perfect view from large covered porches and patios. All exterior windows and doors are by Weather Shield.
City of Milton to unveil historic marker honoring legacy of J.B. Turner School
MILTON, Fla. -- The City of Milton is holding a dedication ceremony Tuesday to unveil a new historic marker honoring the legacy of J.B. Turner School, the first public school in Santa Rosa County for African American students. J.B. Turner School was established in 1908 and served African American students...
