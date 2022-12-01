Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.

