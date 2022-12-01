Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
'Wakanda Forever' writer says Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o were considered for new Black Panther
Writer Joe Robert Cole says Marvel "kicked around" ideas for Winston Duke or Lupita Nyong'o suiting up as the new Black Panther in "Wakanda Forever."
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
How Does T’Challa Die in ‘Wakanda Forever’?
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Duh.) Every single person reading this knows what happened to Chadwick Boseman. The beloved actor died on August 28, 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Boseman had appeared in films like Draft Day, 42, and Get On Up, but he was best known as T’Challa, the superhero known as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer
It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Opening Further Cements That Right Now, There’s No Real DC/Marvel Rivalry
Almost every box office analyst knew going into the previous weekend that Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was going to be number one on the weekend charts. The question basically was, “How much, in total, was this blockbuster going to earn?” And the answer turned out to be, “A lot.” Wakanda Forever banked $180 million domestically and $330 million worldwide in its opening frame. This was slightly less than the $187 million earned by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during its opening weekend (per BoxOfficeMojo), but more than Thor: Love and Thunder took home in the same frame ($144.1M). Bottom line, it’s been a very good year for Marvel Studios… but one accomplishment notched by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had me feeling really bad for their purported rivals over at DC Films.
seventeen.com
14 of the Best New Horror Movies to Watch in 2023
Last year's scary movies will be tough to beat — from the new Scream to Terrifier 2 and The Black Phone — there were plenty of thrills and chills to be had. But horror fans can rest easy in knowing that 2023 will be another hauntingly good year for the genre. From dark takes on classic children's stories to reboots of hit horror franchises from the '70s, this year will have you peeking out from under the covers for months to come.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
hypebeast.com
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Teaser Reveals Optimus Primal and the 'Beast Wars' Characters
Paramount Pictures on Thursday dropped off the official teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, providing a first look at the film inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the forthcoming seventh installment in the Transformers franchise will mark the first effort without...
New Indiana Jones film title revealed with launch of trailer
The title of the new Indiana Jones film has been revealed with the release of the trailer for the movie starring Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be released next June and was previous known as Indiana Jones 5, comes more than 40 years after Ford first played the title role in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.
AOL Corp
Bambi is getting sinister remake into 'a vicious killing machine' in new slasher movie
"Bambi" is about to get much more tragic. Scott Jeffrey, the director behind horror films "The Curse of Humpty Dumpty" and "The Bad Nun," revealed in an interview with Dread Central that he's directing a "dark retelling" of Felix Salten's nearly 100-year-old novel "Bambi." “The film will be an incredibly...
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Never Had a Hot Shower in 8 Months of Filming
Making 'Wednesday' was no walk in the park. In fact, Jenna Ortega and the cast never had hot water while filming.
Comments / 0