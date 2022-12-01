Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon is closer to reality than ever before. The next cinematic epic from the Legend of the Guardians: Owls of Ga’Hoole director has officially wrapped filming for its lead actress, Sofia Boutella, and is presumably drawing close to the finish line. Boutella shared the news herself on Instagram, posting an image of the clapper from her final day on set and revealing just how long she spent working on the project. According to the post’s caption, the Kingsman breakout spent 152 days in front of the camera, over the course of a full year. She closed her comments with a simple sentimental message, “I left a big piece of my heart up there,” followed by a series of moon-themed emojis that represent the film.

2 DAYS AGO