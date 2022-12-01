Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
Kate Dickie Joins ‘Loki’ Season 2
Kate Dickie has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline announced today that the Game of Thrones actress secretly, but officially, joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Loki for its upcoming second season at some point during filming. While exact details surrounding Dickie‘s role are still being kept under wraps, the outlet stated it’s believed she will be playing a villain when she appears in the series. Production on the second season of Loki has already been completed, so the former Tinsel Town star was likely added to the cast quietly several months ago.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘John Wick’ Writer to Adapt ‘SIFU’ into Live-Action
It looks like Sloclap is ready to adapt their recently released game SIFU into a live-action feature. They’ve decided to partner with Story Kitchen to bring the project to life, whose partner Derek Kolstad, who many might know from his work on John Wick, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Nobody, and many more, to adapt the script. Dmitri M. Johnson is set to produce the project alongside Mike Godlberg, Dan Jevons, and Timothy I. Stevenson for Story Kitchen. Kolstad naturally also is on board as a producer.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Sunday Paper—December 4, 2022
There were several revelations from the 2022 CCXP Disney Panel in Brazil on Thursday. Marvel Studios unveiled both the first trailer and synopsis for the awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The trailer offered us our first look at several new players, including Lylla. Here’s who we theorieze might die in the movie. See the full trailer below:
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Midnight Club’ Has Been Canceled at Netflix
Following the news that Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy were leaving Netflix for Amazon, it was announced that The Midnight Club has officially been canceled at Netflix. The series, which was an adaptation of Christopher Pike‘s book of the same name, focused on a group of teenagers living at a hospice facility who formed the Midnight Club to share spooky stories with one another.
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlie Cox shares Thoughts on Potential Recasting of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in ‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series
Daredevil is back, but with the exception of Vincent D’Onofrio, there’s not much known about the original caste from the Netflix era. Elden Henson played Matt Murdock’s best friend Foggy Nelson while Deborah Ann Woll took on the role of Karen Page. While Charlie Cox did make his return to the MCU with a new Daredevil series Born Again heading to Disney, there’s not much word about the rest of the original cast.
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlie Cox Has an Idea of Where Daredevil Should Show Up Next
If you’re an MCU fan, you can never have enough Cox. With appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law behind him and production on Daredevil: Born Again set to get underway early in the new year, Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock certainly seems to be a big part of the Multiverse Saga. The 18-episode Born Again looks to be the cornerstone of the MCU’s street-level stories with rumored appearances from such characters as Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, White Tiger and, potentially, Richard Fisk. As busy as filming 18 episodes should keep Cox in 2023, it sounds like he’s angling for a little more work anyway.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kevin Feige Teases More Mutants in the MCU’s Near Future
The Mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While some theories expected a longer wait with the iconic Marvel characters to appear after the Multiverse Saga has come to an end, but Marvel Studios is going at it one step at a time. We first met a familiar face in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the 90s theme, which was later used to recontextualize a reveal in Ms. Marvel.
murphysmultiverse.com
CONFIRMED: Michael Gandolfini Boards ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
A day after rumors circulated that Michael Gandolfini had joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again, the news has been confirmed by Deadline. At the time of the rumor, we speculated that the actor could potentially be playing an up-and-coming mafioso, as his character was described as “an ambitious and earnest risk-taker with a very Staten Island-esque persona.” Unfortunately, Deadline was unable to reveal much else regarding his role, although they did suggest his character’s name might be Liam.
murphysmultiverse.com
Star Wars Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs in ‘Andor’
Luthen Rael’s Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest was a key location in the first season of Andor, serving as a front for Rael’s work with the Rebellion. Though its true purpose was to serve as a meeting place for fellow Rebels like Mon Mothma, Rael was all about keeping up appearances and had some incredible and rare pieces in his gallery. During the season, fans believed they peeped quite a few interesting artifacts in Rael’s collection and now the official Star Wars Twitter account has unveiled some of the goodies stashed away in the store!
murphysmultiverse.com
Sofia Boutella Has Wrapped ‘Rebel Moon’ After One Year of Filming
Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon is closer to reality than ever before. The next cinematic epic from the Legend of the Guardians: Owls of Ga’Hoole director has officially wrapped filming for its lead actress, Sofia Boutella, and is presumably drawing close to the finish line. Boutella shared the news herself on Instagram, posting an image of the clapper from her final day on set and revealing just how long she spent working on the project. According to the post’s caption, the Kingsman breakout spent 152 days in front of the camera, over the course of a full year. She closed her comments with a simple sentimental message, “I left a big piece of my heart up there,” followed by a series of moon-themed emojis that represent the film.
Comments / 0