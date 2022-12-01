ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL News

Bowl schedule set for NC teams

NC State is staying close to home to face an old foe and North Carolina is headed to the West Coast. Duke is back in a bowl game for the first time in four years and Wake Forest is going bowling for the seventh straight year. ECU gets to close...
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington to be a “full go” soon

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced on Friday that freshman Jalen Washington will be fully ready soon, as early as next week. If you’ve been following along, well, UNC basketball has had a difficult start to the season. After starting the season at No. 1 in the country, they’ve had their struggles. It began against a few non-Power 5 schools.
247Sports

Kevin Keatts on Pitt loss: 'It wasn’t our night'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered an ugly 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC opener after a cold shooting night from the guards and early foul trouble for the big men. Kevin Keatts answered questions after the loss on Jarkel Joiner's poor shooting, how to move forward and much more on Friday night.
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell

Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
WRAL News

North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
nccu.edu

Eagle Returns to Nest to Complete 40-Year Academic Journey

When Patricia Whitfield began her academic journey at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in the fall of 1979, she was excited to join a legacy of change making Eagles, which included her favorite high school English teacher, Linda Farmer. She encouraged her to apply to NCCU. Unfortunately, her journey at...
WRAL

Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments

Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
carolinajournal.com

The NIMBYs come for North Carolina

For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
cbs17

Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
WRAL News

Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly

Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
WRAL News

450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach

RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.

