North Carolina shows fight in ACC opener loss
UNC makes a comeback but falls short, losing its fourth straight against Virginia Tech, 72-80.
Bowl schedule set for NC teams
NC State is staying close to home to face an old foe and North Carolina is headed to the West Coast. Duke is back in a bowl game for the first time in four years and Wake Forest is going bowling for the seventh straight year. ECU gets to close...
Maryland HC Mike Locksley reveals whether he will be participating in potential 'Mayo Dump'
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was asked Sunday whether or not he would be made available for a potential “Mayo Dump” at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. The Terps will face off against NC State, a team they have not played since 2014, when Maryland left the ACC for the B1G.
UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington to be a “full go” soon
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced on Friday that freshman Jalen Washington will be fully ready soon, as early as next week. If you’ve been following along, well, UNC basketball has had a difficult start to the season. After starting the season at No. 1 in the country, they’ve had their struggles. It began against a few non-Power 5 schools.
Kevin Keatts on Pitt loss: 'It wasn’t our night'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered an ugly 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC opener after a cold shooting night from the guards and early foul trouble for the big men. Kevin Keatts answered questions after the loss on Jarkel Joiner's poor shooting, how to move forward and much more on Friday night.
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
The Bennett College Belles: ‘We were ladies, too. We just played basketball like boys.’
This story was originally published by UNC Media Hub on Nov. 30. Story by PJ Morales. The year was 1937, and the Bennett College Belles of Greensboro, N.C., were arguably the greatest women’s college basketball team in America. The Belles had just finished yet another undefeated season en route...
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
The 5:00 News – Stolen Cars and ACC Championship Game
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a wild stolen car spree in Orange County, the ACC football championship game preview, and more.
Eagle Returns to Nest to Complete 40-Year Academic Journey
When Patricia Whitfield began her academic journey at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in the fall of 1979, she was excited to join a legacy of change making Eagles, which included her favorite high school English teacher, Linda Farmer. She encouraged her to apply to NCCU. Unfortunately, her journey at...
Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments
Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
The NIMBYs come for North Carolina
For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
Triangle home prices climb even as sales fall to lowest level since 2019
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. In recent weeks, we’ve covered how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. This week, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is also a licensed North Carolina real estate agent, shares personal experiences of navigating real estate markets as a buyer during the winter holiday season.
Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina townhome complex
The fire is located at an apartment complex off Benson Drive in Raleigh.
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
What is Swatting? The growing trend behind Thursday's school hoax threats
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hoax threats called in against schools across the state sent a wave of panic through North Carolina parents Thursday. At least 11 schools went on lockdown including four in the Triad. Investigators are still trying to find the people responsible for today's false reports, but Guilford...
