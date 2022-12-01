Read full article on original website
A Recession Could Be Inevitable. Don't Panic -- Do This Instead.
All the signs are pointing to a recession, but there are actions investors can take now to weather the storm.
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
Business Insider
The Fed just crushed hopes of rate cuts anytime soon - and the US economy will suffer stagflation next year, a top strategist says
Fed officials said the inflation fight isn't over and they don't expect to cut interest rates soon. Their words were a "reality check" and "bucket of cold water" for investors, Christopher Smart said. The top strategist expects weak growth, stubborn inflation, and rates to peak around 5% next year. Two...
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Worried About a 2023 Recession? 4 Things to Do in the Next 2 Months
There are steps you can take to gear up for an economic downturn.
Is a Recession Coming Soon? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks
Should you be prepared for an economic downturn?
The economy is already in a 'rolling recession', and that could set stocks up for a better 2023, Charles Schwab investment chief says
The US is already in a "rolling recession," according to Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders. Sonders said that could soon weigh on corporate earnings, with more downside possible for stocks. But if a downturn is mild and the labor market stays strong, equities could be in for a rebound next...
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time - and predicts a US recession and stubborn inflation
Leon Cooperman expects the S&P 500 to eke out mediocre returns for the rest of this decade. The billionaire investor predicts a US recession and stubbornly high inflation. Cooperman trashed crypto, saying he was happy the government never endorsed it. US stocks will suffer a hangover for years, and the...
US recession odds are 'extremely elevated' and a downturn is likely to hit within the next year, chief economist says
Vincent Reinhart, the chief economist of Dreyfus Mellon, is expecting a recession to hit within the next 12 months. "There is an extremely elevated chance of recession," he told Bloomberg on Thursday. Reinhart explained why he sees the Fed's monetary policy approach as both hard and simple right now. The...
Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
Are We in a Recession? 5 Ways to Tell
“Are we in a recession?” seems to be the question on everyone’s minds these days. But something better to ask might be “Why is it so hard to tell if we’re in a recession, anyway?”. In 2022, a litany of grim economic reports created a mountain...
The Fed will only start cutting interest rates late next year - and the US economy will suffer a recession, a top economist predicts
Beth Ann Bovino expects stubborn inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates and unemployment. The top S&P economist sees rates peaking around 5% and unemployment hitting 5.6% next year. Inflation has likely peaked, and the US economy may shrink 0.1% next year, Bovino said. US investors should steel themselves for...
Top strategist Ed Yardeni explains the biggest risks that could send the US economy into recession - and shares the 3 stock sectors he's most bullish on for 2023
In an interview with Insider, Ed Yardeni broke down his his 2023 outlook for the US economy and stock market. He put the odds of a soft landing next year at 60% and the odds of a hard landing at 40%. And by the end of 2023, Yardeni predicted the...
US economy adds 263,000 jobs in November, better than expected as hiring remains solid
The Labor Department's November jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.
The US economy will tip into a 'mild' recession next year as the Fed winds down rate hikes - but a hard landing could be coming, JPMorgan says
The Fed's tightening campaign will continue, with 100 basis points more remaining until March, JPMorgan analysts wrote. The Fed's moves will tip the economy into a mild recession in 2023, they predicted. Inflation could ease further, though more than a million jobs could be lost as unemployment rises toward 5%.
Misery for millions as economy slumps into recession
The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps into recession.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told MPs he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.A majority of households will be worse off as a result of Mr Hunt’s decisions, which will see the cap on energy bills increase and the tax burden rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War.The Chancellor blamed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine for a “recession made in...
Economist warns of recession in U.S. next year
As the Federal Reserve continues efforts to bring Inflation down, S & P Global Ratings is warning of a mild recession in 2023. Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist for S & P Global Ratings, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss.
NASDAQ
Recession Worries? Invest Here
Will 2023 bring a recessionary hurricane or just a mild drizzle? … one sector that will outperform either way … specific ways to invest. Yesterday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said “I do continue to believe there’s a path to a soft landing.”. At the same time,...
