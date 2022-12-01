Read full article on original website
Hugh Freeze reportedly poaching offensive assistant coach from SEC team
Hugh Freeze appears to have found his offensive line coach. Jake Thornton from Ole Miss is reportedly heading to Auburn. Thornton told Rebels he is leaving for AU, per David Johnson of 247Sports. Thornton was at Ole Miss for 2 seasons with no connection to the Freeze era in Oxford.
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
Hayes: Stop the Playoff debate nonsense. Alabama is 1 of the 4 best teams in the country
The English philosopher G.K. Chesterton once said the great tragedy of our time is that people were taught to read and not to reason. If reason ruled the Playoff selection committee, this wouldn’t even be an argument. Alabama is 1 of the 4 best teams in college football. The...
Report: Coastal Carolina football coach Jamey Chadwell accepts job at Liberty University
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University football coach Jamey Chadwell has accepted a position at Liberty University in Virginia, according to a report by Pete Thamel with ESPN. Reports said that Chadwell waited to make his final decision until after the Sun Belt game, which resulted in CCU’s loss to the Troy Trojans on […]
Keydets hire former Richmond, Liberty coach to lead football program
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Danny Rocco was announced Saturday as the new head football coach of the Virginia Military Institute Keydets. “It is a privilege to welcome Danny to Lexington,” Jim Miller, the school’s director of intercollegiate athletics said. “I have seen his success firsthand, and believe he will bring that winning tradition with him here to VMI.”
Florida State's upset bid at No. 3 Virginia comes up just short
For the second time this week, the Florida State men's basketball team went toe-to-toe with a top-five team Saturday afternoon. Despite the team's well-documented struggles this season, the Seminoles went on the road and led No. 3 Virginia 22-21 at the half in their ACC opener Saturday. Unfortunately for the...
K.D. a splash in rout
AUBURN | K.D. Johnson took a bit of a knock at the end of the first half, needing attention from the training staff before getting up and walking off to the locker room. That was the only time Colgate could keep the junior guard down as he scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the first half as Auburn routed the Raiders, 93-66, in Neville Arena.
Virginia's Kihei Clark inks deal with Rhoback, UVA fans get special offer
Kihei Clark has inked an exclusive apparel deal that will include a base fee plus revenue share component. “I'm proud to announce Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor this season and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program," said Clark. "As a Charlottesville based company, it feels natural to partner with them as they have established themselves as one of fastest growing activewear brands. I'm excited to support a local business, while helping spread their #craveactivity motto with my teammates, fans, and the broader community. Be on the lookout for more to come!”
Liberty students react to Deion Sanders going to Colorado
ROANOKE, Va. – A group of students at Liberty University started a petition to get Deion Sanders to come to the school as the Head Football Coach. The students share their reaction now learning Sanders will coach at Colorado after his success at Jackson State.
Lynchburg, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lynchburg. The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 03, 2022, 09:00:00. The Kettle Run High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on December 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus
UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
Lexington: Virginia’s Version of a Christmas Movie
If you ever wanted to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie, just take a trip to downtown Lexington. No, there isn’t soft, powdery snow right now, but the streets are adorned with wreaths, storefronts are beautifully decorated, and there is a warm sense of cheer that seems to come from nowhere and everywhere all at once. Lexington loves Christmas!
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
