After the world's first carbon offset LNG cargo was sold, it was believed that crude is next, but in the three years since, carbon offset crude trade is yet to become a reality. — Back in 2019, Shell sold the world’s first carbon offset LNG cargo (COLNG) to Tokyo Gas in a deal that offset the emissions from the entire LNG value chain. Since then, more than 30 COLNG deals have been reported globally, with an estimated 5.5 MtCO2e offset.

11 HOURS AGO