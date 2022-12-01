Read full article on original website
USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
The short supply of labor in the US oil patch has plagued exploration and production companies all year. — The short supply of labor in the US oil patch has plagued exploration and production companies all year, and the tightness continues. While the sector’s unemployment rate jumped to 3.1%...
Plentitude Acquires PLT
Plentitude, Eni’s Benefit Corporation, has agreed to acquire 100 percent of PLT, an Italian group of companies focusing on electricity production from renewables and energy supply to retail customers. PLT includes PLT Energia and SEF as well as their units and affiliates. Through this synergistic operation with its portfolio...
How Far Is Carbon Offset Crude Trading From Becoming Reality?
After the world's first carbon offset LNG cargo was sold, it was believed that crude is next, but in the three years since, carbon offset crude trade is yet to become a reality. — Back in 2019, Shell sold the world’s first carbon offset LNG cargo (COLNG) to Tokyo Gas in a deal that offset the emissions from the entire LNG value chain. Since then, more than 30 COLNG deals have been reported globally, with an estimated 5.5 MtCO2e offset.
USA Rig Count Breaks Cycle and Stays Flat
The U.S. rig count stayed flat at 784 rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 2. This count showed that the U.S. added one offshore rig and dropped one land rig week on week, keeping its total rig count unchanged. The U.S. now has 763 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, which are made up of 627 oil rigs, 155 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
