Read full article on original website
Related
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Announces the Sudden Passing of Active-Duty K-9 Tyson
The Boston Police Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of active-duty BPD K-9 Tyson. Tyson was only six years old at the time of his passing and had served the City of Boston for five years as a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9. Tyson was responsible for numerous high priority arrests, recovered firearms and protective sweeps during his time with the BPD, having a direct impact on the safety of our great city.
bpdnews.com
17 Year-Old Arrested in Possession of a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in the South End
At about 10:15 PM, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), initiated a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Rutland Street that resulted in the firearm arrest of a 17-year-old male juvenile from Boston. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
Comments / 0