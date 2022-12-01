ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

College employee killed in 'intentional' vehicle crash in Walnut, deputies say

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAsGO_0jUGKYrQ00

College employee killed in 'intentional' vehicle crash in Walnut, deputies say 02:27

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were investigating a pedestrian traffic death in Walnut Thursday.

Walnut Station deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the 1100 block N. Grand Ave.

L.A. County Fire paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Investigators believe the victim was an employee of the college.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized in unknown condition.

"They say it's intentional but I wonder what happened or what's the story," said student Keanadie Steed DeLeon.

The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act, the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. said.

"Deputies went to the location on a report of a "vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision call for service at the Mt. San Antonio College ..." a sheriff's statement said.

"When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian unresponsive and suffering from trauma. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and subsequently admitted. The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

1 person killed, 1 person injured in 2-car crash in Westminster

Authorities say one person was killed and a second person was injured in a crash in Westminster overnight. The crash unfolded just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street. It was there that officers responded and located one person deceased at the scene. A second person was injured and taken to the hospital. That individual's current condtion was not immediately available. Authorities believe the presence of alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 548-3770 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. 
WSB Radio

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County

FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
Key News Network

Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
signalscv.com

One dead in solo crash

A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
CBS LA

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Long Beach

Authorities on Sunday were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Long Beach. The crash unfolded just before 1 a.m. in the area of 2nd Street and Marina Drive. It was there that authorities responded and found a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of 2nd Street with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing in a marked crosswalk. The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of loved ones. Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kevin Johansen or Detective Jeff Meyer at (562) 570-7355. 
CBS LA

18 arrests made in alleged theft ring in Los Angeles

Los Angeles police say they have broken up an organized theft ring consisting of 18 people between the ages of 18 to 20.  Investigators say the group would walk into stores in groups wearing hoodies and masks and race out with arms full of merchandise. The group is suspected in 4 thefts, stealing $23,000 worth of goods, on Thursday and Friday. The same ring also may be responsible for $90,000 in stolen goods in 14 other recent robberies, according to authorities. 
HeySoCal

Wet weather may have contributed to LA County vehicle crashes

As rainfall coincided with multiple crashes on Los Angeles County roadways, one person suffered fatal injuries in a multivehicle collision Saturday in Covina, where paramedics rushed two people to a hospital, authorities said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred at about 7:30 a.m., the California...
CBS LA

Thieves break into Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth and it's all caught on tape

The search is on for thieves who broke into a local Mexican restaurant, stealing cash, and causing thousands of dollars in damage. The break-in at Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth, Calif. happened on Friday morning was caught on camera.Nicholas Montaña, the restaurant's owner, suspects the robbery may have involved a former employee as the suspects seemed very familiar with the restaurant. After stealing cash, the thieves ran out of the bar door, and fled in a white sedan. "We have worked so hard for what we have and these assailants come in and they just run rampant," said Montaña. Elsewhere, in Porter Ranch, about an hour later, burglars broke into a Subway with a crow bar and sledgehammer, according to the LAPD. From there, they stole a cash register before fleeing in a white BMW. Detectives are working both cases and are investigating whether the incidents are at all related. Montaña thinks the two cases may be connected because of the similarities. 
KTLA

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Acton camp

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from custody at an Acton conservation camp on Friday night. Authorities say Juan Avina, 39, an incarcerated man, was serving his sentence at the Acton Conservation Camp when he walked away around 9 p.m. The camp is a minimum security facility. Avina is currently serving a […]
mynewsla.com

Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona

A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
pasadenanow.com

Armed Catalytic Converter Thieves Threaten Car Owner, May Be Connected to Police Pursuit

A Pasadena man in his thirties who confronted three men trying to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday escaped injury after one of the men pulled a knife and threatened him. Police said the thieves then stole the car and likely were in a car of the same description which led officers on a high-speed pursuit minutes later.
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
26K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy