College employee killed in 'intentional' vehicle crash in Walnut, deputies say

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were investigating a pedestrian traffic death in Walnut Thursday.

Walnut Station deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on the 1100 block N. Grand Ave.

L.A. County Fire paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Investigators believe the victim was an employee of the college.

The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized in unknown condition.

"They say it's intentional but I wonder what happened or what's the story," said student Keanadie Steed DeLeon.

The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act, the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. said.

"Deputies went to the location on a report of a "vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision call for service at the Mt. San Antonio College ..." a sheriff's statement said.

"When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian unresponsive and suffering from trauma. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and subsequently admitted. The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

