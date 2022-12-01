I’ve always loved trains. Maybe it’s the childhood nostalgia—the dreams and ideas we have as kids often turn into the best family traditions. The feeling that you could end up anywhere and that you’re along for the ride. That you’re forced to slow down and sit with your thoughts and fellow passengers. Or maybe because my husband proposed to me on one, and it feels like the place where our family started.

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO