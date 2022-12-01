Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference in Punta Gorda that Florida will provide up to $25 million in repair funds for residents to move back into their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for funding its temporary and permanent repairs program. Funds from the state will be routed through nonprofit organizations and will go toward building materials such as sheetrock. The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $57 million for recovery, with $35.2 million aiding the state’s home repair program and assisting families in need.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO