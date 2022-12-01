Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Related
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to Public
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
santivachronicle.com
Real Estate Owners Should Be Aware of Scammers
Ashton Kirchner Group, Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. There is currently a Real Estate scam going on (likely again) that you need to know about. Unscrupulous folks are contacting reputable Realtors requesting assistance selling their property. Not a terribly unusual request however most Realtors know their sellers or are referred to sellers by past clients so an out-of-the-blue request raises flags already.
NBC 2
Two Fort Myers men win $1 million each in scratch-off ticket
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers men each won $1 million from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Fort Myers, both claimed their big prizes at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Sanek purchased his winning ticket from...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
floridaing.com
9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss
If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis announces up to $25M in state funds for home repair program
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference in Punta Gorda that Florida will provide up to $25 million in repair funds for residents to move back into their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for funding its temporary and permanent repairs program. Funds from the state will be routed through nonprofit organizations and will go toward building materials such as sheetrock. The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $57 million for recovery, with $35.2 million aiding the state’s home repair program and assisting families in need.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
floridaing.com
Caloosahatchee River Florida: Is it the States Most Polluted River?
The Caloosahatchee River averages approximately 14 feet. The Caloosahatchee River is one of the most popular rivers in Florida. Southwest Florida is where the Caloosahatchee River is located, on the Gulf West coast, and runs through Fort Myers and LaBelle. Water from the river travels past LaBelle in a west-southwest...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Collier County Waste Management sets deadlines for debris pickup
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — If you live in unincorporated Collier County, the waste management department is asking you to place all Hurricane Ian-related debris outside your home by Dec. 4. Residents of Naples, Marco Island, and Everglades City have a Dec. 15 deadline. “That December 4th date and that...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers utilities director addresses water quality concerns after water main break
The City of Fort Myers remains under a boil water notice after a water main break forced it to be implemented on Saturday. Since Saturday night, businesses have had to limit their offerings due to the water main break. Crews have since fixed the leak, but the boil water notice is still in effect.
Click10.com
2 Florida women become millionaires playing Lottery scratch off game at Publix
Two women from southwest Florida became millionaires last week after winning $1 million and $2 million respectively while playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. According to Florida Lottery officials, Amela Agic, 25, of Fort Myers, chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985, and Laura Frisone, 56, of Marco Island, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.
fox35orlando.com
Florida rent prices: Are they increasing or decreasing?
Rent prices are beginning to ease in large metropolitan areas following the recent crisis that forced many to pay astronomical prices for a place to call home. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) said that in October, 68 housing markets had smaller average rental rates, up from 38 in September. Places like Springfield, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas; Seattle and New York are some of the areas where rents are falling. The U.S. average rental rate was $2,040, down 0.9 percent from September.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers want to use City of Palms Park for Tampa Bay Rays spring training
The Tampa Bay Rays do not have a place to hold spring training, but that could change soon. Charlotte Sports Park, where the Rays traditionally hold spring training, has too much damage from Hurricane Ian, and there isn’t enough time to fix it before the games are set to begin.
Pine Island family gets first state-funded travel trailer
Since launching Unite Florida two weeks ago, 1,515 people have applied for a state-funded travel trailer.
WINKNEWS.com
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
Comments / 0