Former president Donald Trump drew sharp condemnation on Sunday after he called for the “termination” of parts of the US constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election, with a top Democrat calling him a “danger to our democracy”. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” wrote Mr Trump, as he repeated his previously debunked claims of electoral fraud. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”“He’s calling for an end to America’s constitutional democracy,” Senate...

58 MINUTES AGO