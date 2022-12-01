ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Associated Press

What to watch in Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff election

ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
The Independent

Protesters near White House demand 'Free China!'

About 200 protesters lit candles and shouted “Free China!” two blocks from the White House on Sunday in a show of support for demonstrations in China calling for an end to severe anti-virus controls and for political change.Protesters in Freedom Plaza held up signs saying, “No Dictatorship, No Censorship,” demanding that President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party give up power. They held up blank sheets of paper, a symbol of opposition to the party’s pervasive censorship. Some yelled, “Free China!”The protests erupted Nov. 25 after at least 10 people died in a fire in Urumqi, a city...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump labelled ‘danger to democracy’ after he calls for ‘termination’ of constitution

Former president Donald Trump drew sharp condemnation on Sunday after he called for the “termination” of parts of the US constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election, with a top Democrat calling him a “danger to our democracy”. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” wrote Mr Trump, as he repeated his previously debunked claims of electoral fraud. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”“He’s calling for an end to America’s constitutional democracy,” Senate...
The Associated Press

US police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.
