gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County reaches 4M cubic yards of debris collected
Lee County passed 4 million cubic yards of debris collected, roughly enough material to fill Hertz Arena to the ceiling 10.5 times. Specialized debris trucks are working continuously in unincorporated Lee County to collect more than 60,000 cubic yards of roadside debris each day and move roughly 20,000 cubic yards from debris management sites to final disposal. Crews have cleared debris from more than 3,500 miles of Lee County roads. In addition to the vegetative debris and construction and demolition debris collected, crews have cleared more than 117,000 cubic yards of sand from local roads and more than 2,360 cubic yards of vegetative and structural debris from waterways. Sand cleared from roadways is screened of debris and other contaminants and returned to local beaches. To date, roughly 73,000 cubic yards, or 62% of the collected sand, has been returned to beaches.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
