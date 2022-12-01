Read full article on original website
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Downtown Fort Myers businesses being impacted by citywide boil water notice
Jobs are being made a little more difficult at bars, restaurants as a boil water notice hits downtown Fort Myers.
This Modern Elegance Naples Home, Asking $4.49 million, is an Entertainment Paradise with Numerous Amenities
3856 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3856 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida, stands out with stunning accents and exquisite detailing that lies within Isla Del Sol in the award-winning Fiddler’s Creek icluding 4 bed + den, 4 1/2 bath with breathtaking views of the pool and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3856 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176 ) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Health officials lift red tide alerts for several locations in Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has lifted health alerts issued last month for the presence of red tide in several areas.
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
Nicholas Parkway closure on Sunday night
Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4, all lanes of Nicholas Parkway East will be temporarily closed between Santa Barbara Boulevard and Cultural Park/Academy Boulevard.
38th annual Snowfest in Collier County
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
Holiday Festival of Lights tradition continues in Cape Coral
The Holiday Festival of Lights took place in Cape Coral on Saturday. It has been taking place in the city for more than 30 years.
Volunteers help clean up Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
150 volunteers helped clean up Fort Myers Beach on Saturday as part of efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian.
Lee County launches housing website for Hurricane Ian-impacted residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian-impacted residents can connect to resources for housing needs with the new Lee County storm website. The page features a one-stop location for housing resources. Click on the house icon, or look for “Housing” on the left rail. The newly launched housing-dedicated...
Driver taken to hospital after slamming into tree in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree in Fort Myers. The driver crashed their car into a tree in the median near Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82. If you take this way for your...
Drunk Bonita Spring man drives over three people at family birthday party
ESTERO, Fla. — A man was arrested after running into people with a car and allegedly firing a gun at a birthday party in Estero. A neighbor near the party said she heard gunshots and police at around 1:30 a.m. near Broadway. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, someone...
SWFLA To Do: ‘Brews for the Birds’ and ‘Lunch & Learn’ about sharks
The 23rd Annual Christmas Box Angel Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Marco Island Cemetery, 489 West Elkcam Circle at the Angel of Hope statue. The service is for all who have lost a child, niece or nephew, or grandchild. The Angel and service are based on the bestselling author, Richard Paul Evans’ book, “The Christmas Box.” It is a time to remember, a time to love, a time to get support, and most of all a time not to be alone. Bring nothing but your love. No words will be needed, for the greatest gift you can give someone traveling down this road is just your presence. Information: Wesleymarco.org.
Multifamily units proposed off Oil Well Road near Palmetto Ridge High School
An extension of the Orange Blossom Ranch community, totaling 400 multifamily units on Oil Well Road, was unanimously approved by the Collier County Planning Commission on Thursday. The 44-acre vacant parcel, east of Palmetto Ridge High School, is zoned for commercial use, but developer Quarterra sought to change the zoning...
Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian, Naples attraction inches toward full reopening
Tin City’s manager and tenants look to reopen the tourist attraction and shopping destination in mid-December after massive overhaul was brought on by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Bottom Line. Key takeaway: Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian filled Tin City with three feet of mud and water, the property’s...
Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed
Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed after vehicle accident, CCSO said
