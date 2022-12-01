Multiple day blood drive not the norm for LifeServe Blood Center, but COO excited for their role in Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive

Read full article on original website
18th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive brings in 434 units of blood
The official count is complete and the 18th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns and Hoses Blood Drive brought in 391 donors and collected 434 units of blood over the three-day event (Nov. 30-Dec. 2, 2022). This year’s friendly competition had Team Guns winning over Team Hoses 218 to 202.
Stanley County Student Council collects 400+ pairs of socks for Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center
The Stanley County Student Council collected over 400 pairs of socks from students and staff during the month of October. Shelby Bergeson, Missouri Shores Client Services Supervisor, said socks are always an item that is needed at the shelter, but something that is often overlooked.
Stanley County students qualify for State FFA contests
Four Stanley County FFA members have qualified to compete at the State FFA Leadership Development Event competition tomorrow and Monday (Dec. 4-5, 2022, in Pierre. The Marketing Plan Team qualified for the state contest by placing second at our District 6 FFA contest. The team comprised of Spencer Sargent, Rachel Nemec, and Gabriella Pinela will be presenting their Marketing Plan on Dakota Limits Hunting business. The Marketing Plan contest consists of students taking an existing business in their community and preparing a plan to help that business grow taking into consideration their clients, the services the business offers, and current industry trends to further promote and expand that business. Students conduct a SWOT analysis and review the business’s past marketing strategies and prepare a presentation and portfolio which are then judged.
Pierre Boys 2nd, Girls 1st In Wrestling Opener At Mandan
MANDAN, ND – Pierre Governor Wrestling began its 2022-23 season Friday and Saturday with excellent finishes in the Mandan Lions Classic. The Governor boys were second while the Pierre girls placed first. In the boys event at Mandan Middle School, Pierre had 278 points, 34 behind first-place Sturgis. Gavin...
