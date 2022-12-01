Multiple day blood drive not the norm for LifeServe Blood Center, but COO excited for their role in Tyler Wilcox Memorial Guns ‘n Hoses Blood Drive

Four Stanley County FFA members have qualified to compete at the State FFA Leadership Development Event competition tomorrow and Monday (Dec. 4-5, 2022, in Pierre. The Marketing Plan Team qualified for the state contest by placing second at our District 6 FFA contest. The team comprised of Spencer Sargent, Rachel Nemec, and Gabriella Pinela will be presenting their Marketing Plan on Dakota Limits Hunting business. The Marketing Plan contest consists of students taking an existing business in their community and preparing a plan to help that business grow taking into consideration their clients, the services the business offers, and current industry trends to further promote and expand that business. Students conduct a SWOT analysis and review the business’s past marketing strategies and prepare a presentation and portfolio which are then judged.

