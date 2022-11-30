Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some tree farms selling out, closing for season early
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Christmas trees are the in-demand item this time of year, with many people flocking to tree farms to find the perfect one, but earlier than ever, some farms are saying, 'Sorry, sold out.'. Beck's Tree Farm, which opened to Christmas tree shoppers on Black Friday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in violent crash near outlets in Poconos
Cloudy with rain at times, especially in the afternoon and evening. Cloudy and mild with showers likely. Mostly cloudy and mild with a few passing showers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 309 in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Crews spent most of Monday cleaning up from a crash that caused a messy morning commute in part of Lehigh County. A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents of Eric Frein settle suit over police barracks ambush
SCRANTON, Pa. -- The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit accusing them of partial responsibility. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and Trooper Alex Douglass had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Yudichak lands job with government consulting group
After 24 years in the state legislature, John Yudichak has landed a new job in the private sector, but he’ll still be involved in state politics. Yudichak will join Harrisburg-based GSL Public Strategies Group as a senior advisor, the company announced Tuesday. “It’s a good opportunity” Yudichak, 52, said....
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating multiple burglary reports in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating following two reported burglaries in Lower Saucon Twp. They are reported in the 1800 block of Obrien’s Ct. The first happened Friday just after 6 p.m. Police say they discovered a broken rear window. At this time, it is unknown if anything was taken.
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN breaks ground on Lower Macungie hospital
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health network broke ground Monday on a new, acute care hospital in Lower Macungie Township, right on route 100. This "neighborhood hospital" is a first of its kind for them. Smaller, suburban hospitals are the new trend that's picking up steam. A release...
