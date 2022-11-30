LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating following two reported burglaries in Lower Saucon Twp. They are reported in the 1800 block of Obrien’s Ct. The first happened Friday just after 6 p.m. Police say they discovered a broken rear window. At this time, it is unknown if anything was taken.

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO