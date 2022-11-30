ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
Some tree farms selling out, closing for season early

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Christmas trees are the in-demand item this time of year, with many people flocking to tree farms to find the perfect one, but earlier than ever, some farms are saying, 'Sorry, sold out.'. Beck's Tree Farm, which opened to Christmas tree shoppers on Black Friday,...
Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 309 in Upper Saucon

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Crews spent most of Monday cleaning up from a crash that caused a messy morning commute in part of Lehigh County. A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Parents of Eric Frein settle suit over police barracks ambush

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit accusing them of partial responsibility. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and Trooper Alex Douglass had...
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Yudichak lands job with government consulting group

After 24 years in the state legislature, John Yudichak has landed a new job in the private sector, but he’ll still be involved in state politics. Yudichak will join Harrisburg-based GSL Public Strategies Group as a senior advisor, the company announced Tuesday. “It’s a good opportunity” Yudichak, 52, said....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LVHN breaks ground on Lower Macungie hospital

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health network broke ground Monday on a new, acute care hospital in Lower Macungie Township, right on route 100. This "neighborhood hospital" is a first of its kind for them. Smaller, suburban hospitals are the new trend that's picking up steam. A release...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA

