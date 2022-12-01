Read full article on original website
Related
First National Bank receives SBA South Dakota’s Leadership in Lending Award for 2022
The U.S. Small Business Administration South Dakota District Office has honored First National Bank with its Leadership in Lending award for the bank’s commitment to small businesses in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. First National Bank made 12 7(a) loans for $2.8 million. These loans supported 86...
EHM diagnosed in horse in Burleigh County North Dakota
The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
December sobriety checkpoints to be held in Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, nine other South Dakota counties
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held this month (Dec. 2022). December checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington and Roberts. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
