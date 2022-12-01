ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

EHM diagnosed in horse in Burleigh County North Dakota

The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
December sobriety checkpoints to be held in Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, nine other South Dakota counties

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held this month (Dec. 2022). December checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington and Roberts. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
LYMAN COUNTY, SD

