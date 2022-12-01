ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WINKNEWS.com

Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral

Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis announces up to $25M in state funds for home repair program

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference in Punta Gorda that Florida will provide up to $25 million in repair funds for residents to move back into their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for funding its temporary and permanent repairs program. Funds from the state will be routed through nonprofit organizations and will go toward building materials such as sheetrock. The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $57 million for recovery, with $35.2 million aiding the state’s home repair program and assisting families in need.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers water main break cuts off water to some areas

A water main broke leaving several areas in Fort Myers without water or experiencing low water pressure on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, a break occurred to a large 42″ water main resulting in a water outage. The water main break happened at the corner of...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL

Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October

Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
usf.edu

Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian

The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
WINKNEWS.com

End of hurricane season celebration event in downtown Fort Myers

Storm Smart hosted an event at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers Saturday night. School of Rock opened the concert and several other bands including The Dynamics performed. John Mcenroe was an organizer for the event and spoke with WINK News about the importance of the event. “It’s...
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County: Use hurricane-season gasoline now, dispose of turkey oil and other chemicals

Lee County reminds residents to use gasoline purchased for hurricane readiness now that hurricane season has passed. Gasoline naturally degrades and loses combustibility over time so it is not advised to store gasoline from year to year. Prior to Hurricane Ian, Lee County residents brought nearly 2,000 gallons of old...
capecoralbreeze.com

Use common sense precautions in local waters for now

As if a record breaking, home wrecking, high powered hurricane wasn’t enough, we now have high concentrations of red tide that blanket our coastline with Lee County waters getting some of the highest concentrations along with reported fish kills. Other issues like my friends Matlacha canal with three large sunken boats and daily oil slicks that make their way out into the pass further harming our underwater environment, keeps me up at night. It’s hard to say what’s in local waters right now but use common sense precautions and treat any cuts immediately.

