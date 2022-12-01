As if a record breaking, home wrecking, high powered hurricane wasn’t enough, we now have high concentrations of red tide that blanket our coastline with Lee County waters getting some of the highest concentrations along with reported fish kills. Other issues like my friends Matlacha canal with three large sunken boats and daily oil slicks that make their way out into the pass further harming our underwater environment, keeps me up at night. It’s hard to say what’s in local waters right now but use common sense precautions and treat any cuts immediately.

3 DAYS AGO