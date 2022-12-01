Read full article on original website
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
Health officials lift red tide alerts for several locations in Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has lifted health alerts issued last month for the presence of red tide in several areas.
Downtown Fort Myers businesses being impacted by citywide boil water notice
Jobs are being made a little more difficult at bars, restaurants as a boil water notice hits downtown Fort Myers.
Debris removal help for private and commercial property in Lee County
Debris, vessel, vehicle other property removal for private and commercial property owners in Lee County
DeSantis announces up to $25M in state funds for home repair program
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference in Punta Gorda that Florida will provide up to $25 million in repair funds for residents to move back into their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for funding its temporary and permanent repairs program. Funds from the state will be routed through nonprofit organizations and will go toward building materials such as sheetrock. The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $57 million for recovery, with $35.2 million aiding the state’s home repair program and assisting families in need.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Nicholas Parkway closure on Sunday night
Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4, all lanes of Nicholas Parkway East will be temporarily closed between Santa Barbara Boulevard and Cultural Park/Academy Boulevard.
Fort Myers water main break cuts off water to some areas
A water main broke leaving several areas in Fort Myers without water or experiencing low water pressure on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, a break occurred to a large 42″ water main resulting in a water outage. The water main break happened at the corner of...
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed
Westbound lanes on Vanderbilt Beach Rd and Island Walk Blvd closed after vehicle accident, CCSO said
Out of 3,200 requests for a trailer, only 13 SWFL families are in one
More than 2,400 families in Lee County have requested a FEMA trailer. FEMA says not a single trailer has been delivered in the county.
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
End of hurricane season celebration event in downtown Fort Myers
Storm Smart hosted an event at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers Saturday night. School of Rock opened the concert and several other bands including The Dynamics performed. John Mcenroe was an organizer for the event and spoke with WINK News about the importance of the event. “It’s...
Lee County: Use hurricane-season gasoline now, dispose of turkey oil and other chemicals
Lee County reminds residents to use gasoline purchased for hurricane readiness now that hurricane season has passed. Gasoline naturally degrades and loses combustibility over time so it is not advised to store gasoline from year to year. Prior to Hurricane Ian, Lee County residents brought nearly 2,000 gallons of old...
38th annual Snowfest in Collier County
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
Use common sense precautions in local waters for now
As if a record breaking, home wrecking, high powered hurricane wasn’t enough, we now have high concentrations of red tide that blanket our coastline with Lee County waters getting some of the highest concentrations along with reported fish kills. Other issues like my friends Matlacha canal with three large sunken boats and daily oil slicks that make their way out into the pass further harming our underwater environment, keeps me up at night. It’s hard to say what’s in local waters right now but use common sense precautions and treat any cuts immediately.
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters, Denied Insurance Claims
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters,. Every day, thousands of homeowners have their property damage claims denied or are offered less than their claim is worth for their property damage claim by their insurance company. LA Consulting get full compensation for your property damage.
Marco Island’s new jewel: Veterans’ Community Park is almost ready for the public
After nearly a year of construction, Marco’s Veterans’ Community Park is coming back in a big way. First, the city of Marco Island will be hosting a joint event with Christmas Island Style. The 2022 Annual Tree Lighting and Community Celebration will mark the reopening of the park.
