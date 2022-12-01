Lee County passed 4 million cubic yards of debris collected, roughly enough material to fill Hertz Arena to the ceiling 10.5 times. Specialized debris trucks are working continuously in unincorporated Lee County to collect more than 60,000 cubic yards of roadside debris each day and move roughly 20,000 cubic yards from debris management sites to final disposal. Crews have cleared debris from more than 3,500 miles of Lee County roads. In addition to the vegetative debris and construction and demolition debris collected, crews have cleared more than 117,000 cubic yards of sand from local roads and more than 2,360 cubic yards of vegetative and structural debris from waterways. Sand cleared from roadways is screened of debris and other contaminants and returned to local beaches. To date, roughly 73,000 cubic yards, or 62% of the collected sand, has been returned to beaches.

