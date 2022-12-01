Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
luxury-houses.net
This Modern Elegance Naples Home, Asking $4.49 million, is an Entertainment Paradise with Numerous Amenities
3856 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3856 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida, stands out with stunning accents and exquisite detailing that lies within Isla Del Sol in the award-winning Fiddler’s Creek icluding 4 bed + den, 4 1/2 bath with breathtaking views of the pool and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3856 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176 ) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County reaches 4M cubic yards of debris collected
Lee County passed 4 million cubic yards of debris collected, roughly enough material to fill Hertz Arena to the ceiling 10.5 times. Specialized debris trucks are working continuously in unincorporated Lee County to collect more than 60,000 cubic yards of roadside debris each day and move roughly 20,000 cubic yards from debris management sites to final disposal. Crews have cleared debris from more than 3,500 miles of Lee County roads. In addition to the vegetative debris and construction and demolition debris collected, crews have cleared more than 117,000 cubic yards of sand from local roads and more than 2,360 cubic yards of vegetative and structural debris from waterways. Sand cleared from roadways is screened of debris and other contaminants and returned to local beaches. To date, roughly 73,000 cubic yards, or 62% of the collected sand, has been returned to beaches.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis announces up to $25M in state funds for home repair program
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference in Punta Gorda that Florida will provide up to $25 million in repair funds for residents to move back into their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied the state’s request for funding its temporary and permanent repairs program. Funds from the state will be routed through nonprofit organizations and will go toward building materials such as sheetrock. The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $57 million for recovery, with $35.2 million aiding the state’s home repair program and assisting families in need.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Multifamily units proposed off Oil Well Road near Palmetto Ridge High School
An extension of the Orange Blossom Ranch community, totaling 400 multifamily units on Oil Well Road, was unanimously approved by the Collier County Planning Commission on Thursday. The 44-acre vacant parcel, east of Palmetto Ridge High School, is zoned for commercial use, but developer Quarterra sought to change the zoning...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Debris removal help for private and commercial property in Lee County
Debris, vessel, vehicle other property removal for private and commercial property owners in Lee County
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian, Naples attraction inches toward full reopening
Tin City’s manager and tenants look to reopen the tourist attraction and shopping destination in mid-December after massive overhaul was brought on by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Bottom Line. Key takeaway: Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian filled Tin City with three feet of mud and water, the property’s...
Health officials lift red tide alerts for several locations in Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has lifted health alerts issued last month for the presence of red tide in several areas.
thedailymiaminews.com
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters, Denied Insurance Claims
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters,. Every day, thousands of homeowners have their property damage claims denied or are offered less than their claim is worth for their property damage claim by their insurance company. LA Consulting get full compensation for your property damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Saki launches second location; Donatos seeks new spot in Naples
Q: A new Japanese steakhouse is opening next to Wawa on the northeast corner of the East Trail and Rattlesnake Hammock. What do you know? — Kat Bryce, Naples . A: Saki Japanese Kitchen opened this week in Naples South Plaza on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 East and Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples.
Downtown Fort Myers businesses being impacted by citywide boil water notice
Jobs are being made a little more difficult at bars, restaurants as a boil water notice hits downtown Fort Myers.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers water main break cuts off water to some areas
A water main broke leaving several areas in Fort Myers without water or experiencing low water pressure on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, a break occurred to a large 42″ water main resulting in a water outage. The water main break happened at the corner of...
Port Charlotte trio caught stealing nearly $10K from storage facility
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office linked three individuals to the theft of thousands of dollars of items from multiple storage units. CCSO Criminal Investigations Unit opened a case after a man reported $7,000 worth of items missing from his unit. According to the iStorage...
macaronikid.com
Holiday 2022 Guide for Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach
Here's a quick list of everything you need for 2022's Holiday Season in Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach. We understand that the holidays can cause lots of extra stress to parents like us - for help, check out our Mental Health Resource Guide and this article: When the Holidays are Hard: 10 Strategies From Someone Who Gets It.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Roofing company works on wrong home, causes thousands of dollars in damages
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Imagine your roof survived Hurricane Ian but then is destroyed another way. It is happening to homeowners like Howard Bartels of Cape Coral. His roof was replaced during Hurricane Irma, so he thankfully escaped roof damage during Ian, however, many of his neighbors weren’t so lucky.
