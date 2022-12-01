Read full article on original website
Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton tells players he's heading to Auburn
Offensive line coach Jake Thornton told his Ole Miss players Sunday afternoon that he is taking the same position at Auburn, according to sources. Thornton communicated with his players, we are told, that he just felt it was time for a change. He did not know if he would continue to coach the Rebels through their Dec. 28, appearance in the Tax Act Texas Bowl versus Texas Tech at NRG Stadium in Houston, he allegedly told his players.
Ole Miss set to go in-home this evening with running back Dante Dowdell
Where there's a will there's a way and Ole Miss has found it. In between Friday night's state championship game and his departure for the Mississippi/Alabama Game practices on Tuesday, Ole Miss will squeak in an in-home visit with top 2023 running back Dante Dowdell on Monday. Ole Miss running...
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
TJ Crumble will look to see if he's an Ole Miss fit with planned unofficial visit on February 11
For 2026 do-it-all forward TJ Crumble, his recruitment is off to a pretty good start, with five Division-I offers, two of which are from SEC programs. Ole Miss was the.
Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
Calhoun County man already charged with rape now faces more charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man already charged with rape is facing more trouble with the law. Last month, Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Calhoun County investigators have now charged him with the enticement of a child and two counts of...
