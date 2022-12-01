ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic; more coming

By SCOTT SONNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvfWu_0jUGFINL00
1 of 4

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno.

A winter storm warning remained in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from Mammoth Lakes south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe.

A new storm watch follows Friday night through the weekend, with as much as 3 feet (91 cm) of snow possible at the highest elevations by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

“Our next storm is still on track to be colder, slower and wetter than today’s storm,” service forecasters in Reno said late Thursday.

Multiple spinouts and a jackknifed semitrailer on Interstate 80 west of Reno forced various closures throughout the day. Travel had resumed in both directions Thursday night but the California Highway Patrol warned the roads were slick.

“Personnel are still working hard in clearing multiple vehicles stuck over Donner Summit so slow down!!” highway patrol tweeted from Truckee, California, east of the I-80 summit.

Mount Rose Ski Tahoe reported about a foot (30 cm) of snow at the top of the resort southwest of Reno and at least 8 inches (20 cm) was reported 80 miles (128 km) north of Reno at Susanville, California, where 6 inches (15 cm) fell in just over two hours.

At Lake Tahoe, all schools were closed Thursday on the north shore at Incline Village and at South Lake Tahoe, California.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee issued a backcountry avalanche warning through Friday for the Central Sierra Nevada, including the Tahoe area.

“Feet of new snow and strong winds will overload an already weak snowpack and result in very dangerous avalanche conditions in the mountains,” the center said.

The storm out of the Pacific Ocean roared ashore in Northern California early Thursday, bringing heavy rain that snarled the morning commute and prompted flood advisories in the San Francisco Bay Area and south into the Central Coast.

Wind speeds reached 40 mph (64 kph) with an isolated gust of 50 mph (80 kph) reported in the Marin Coastal Ranges, the National Weather Service office in San Francisco said. About a half-inch (1.2 cm) of rain fell from Vallejo to Sacramento.

Forecasters said much of interior Northern California could experience freezing temperatures early Friday, with sub-zero lows in parts of the Sierra and low-teens to single digits in some western Nevada valleys.

The service expected winds would gust Thursday night into Friday up to 40 mph (64 kph) on Lake Tahoe, producing waves up to 4 feet (1.2 meters), and gusts up to 70 mph (112 kph) over mountain ridges.

___

AP Writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in the Sierra this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain continues to fall throughout the Sacramento Valley on Saturday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, according to National Weather Service (NWS). Radar reports from the NWS Sacramento office show that scattered rainfall will be seen throughout the Sacramento Valley until 10 p.m. on Sunday and the Sierra […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Another storm taking aim at Tahoe; 3 feet of snow possible

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The strong wind Saturday morning is the beginning of a multi-day storm that may dump up to 3 feet of snow on the mountains around Lake Tahoe. The snow will lead to hazardous travel, especially over mountain passes, and chain restrictions on area highways throughout the duration of the event.
CBS San Francisco

Sierra prepares for weekend wintry blast; Up to 3 feet of new snow expected

SAN FRANCISCO  -- A slow-moving low pressure system advanced toward Northern California Friday, set to deliver weekend rain showers in the Bay Area and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Friday night through Sunday night."Another round of heavy snow appears likely for the Sierra Nevada by late Saturday and into Sunday as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system pushes onshore," forecasters predicted.How much new snow are we talking about? The weather service said from 8 to 18 inches at the lower elevations around...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday

The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
RENO, NV
newsofthenorthbay.com

RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH

The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
UTAH STATE
ABC10

Northern California tallies up rain and snow totals after the first storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — A strong cold winter storm nailed Northern California with impressive totals of both rain and snow. In the Sierra on Friday morning, many ski resorts reported more than a foot of snow. Kirkwood is reporting 19 inches of snow, Palisades Tahoe is reporting 20 inches of snow and Northstar is reporting 22 inches of snow. In the Central Sierra, Mammoth is reporting 23 inches of snow and Dodge Ridge is reporting 8 inches so far.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023

Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY

The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles

Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
586K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy