From Freshman to Senior Year: A Blink of Memories, Accomplishments and Fulfilling a Legacy
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – In 2019, Randi Plair, a freshman from Crosby, Texas, arrived at Prairie View A&M University. An upperclassman told her that graduation day would come before she knew it. She didn’t believe it. But this December, the senior will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
Texas Lt. Governor Patrick upset with large county District Attorneys
The Lieutenant Governor of Texas believes some local prosecutors in the state’s largest cities are not being sufficiently aggressive in prosecuting defendants accused of violent crimes. He is calling on state lawmakers to look for ways to re-assign
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
Hundreds of churches plan to disaffiliate with United Methodist Church
Same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights are some of the factors that have played a role in the movement, in which more than 200 Methodist churches are looking to participate.
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole announces re-election bid
Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole is seeking re-election after serving under the role since November 2020. (Courtesy Kevin Cole) Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole will seek re-election in the upcoming May 6 city election. Mayor Cole was elected to the role November 2020, running his campaign on his “PEAR Plan,” or an...
Travis High School in Fort Bend ISD provides students pet therapy ahead of exams
HOUSTON - Dogs can really be your best friends. They're a furry friend that will help you destress after a tough day. Travis High School in Fort Bend ISD helped students do just that in preparation for their final exams of the semester. On Thursday, Travis High School in Richmond...
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
Four New Township Board Members take Oath of Office, Dr. Ann Snyder elected Chairman
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a Regular Board Meeting on November 30, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the office of The Woodlands Township. A large turnout of residents filled the public meeting space, including numerous public officials and community leaders. Watch the video of the meeting and view...
Controversial Houston bike lane project to continue after city council clash
Despite resistance from Third Ward residents, the proposed lanes will be constructed as planned.
Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston
Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
HOUSTON (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His...
Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power
Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
'Lowballed' documentary features racial inequities in Harris Co. home appraisals
A new analysis by ABC OTV's data team found that Black and Hispanic homeowners in Harris County are about twice as likely to be "lowballed" in their appraisals as their white neighbors. Here's what experts believe is the cause, impact, and possible solutions.
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston
HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...
How to Watch: No. 11 Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Houston
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's road test against the top-ranked team in the nation.
No. 1 Houston outlasts persistent Saint Mary’s
J’Wan Roberts registered 15 points and eight rebounds and top-ranked Houston remained unbeaten with a 53-48 victory over Saint Mary’s
