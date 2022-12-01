ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Houston Chronicle

Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion

LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as...
Community Impact Houston

Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole announces re-election bid

Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole is seeking re-election after serving under the role since November 2020. (Courtesy Kevin Cole) Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole will seek re-election in the upcoming May 6 city election. Mayor Cole was elected to the role November 2020, running his campaign on his “PEAR Plan,” or an...
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
hellowoodlands.com

Four New Township Board Members take Oath of Office, Dr. Ann Snyder elected Chairman

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a Regular Board Meeting on November 30, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the office of The Woodlands Township. A large turnout of residents filled the public meeting space, including numerous public officials and community leaders. Watch the video of the meeting and view...
KSAT 12

Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
Houston Agent Magazine

A look at condominium and townhome sales in Houston

Condominium and townhome sales have stabilized in Texas, according to the Texas REALTORS® 2022 Texas Condominium Sales Report. The number of condos sold across Texas decreased by 0.2% in 2022, while townhome sales remained statistically static. However, the median price for both has increased 10.4% statewide since July 2021.
CBS Austin

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

HOUSTON (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His...
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power

Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
Click2Houston.com

State senator visits issue-plagued apartments in SE Houston

HOUSTON – The Cabo San Lucas Apartments in southeast Houston got a visit Thursday from State Senator Carol Alvarado of District Six. KPRC 2 first reported on the complex earlier this week after reports of power outages, low water pressure, and mold. “We’re just trying to make it. It’s...

