Thompson boys defeat Chelsea in county matchup
ALABASTER – The Thompson Warriors and the Chelsea Hornets boys basketball teams fought until the bitter end in its recent county battle on Friday, Dec. 2. After a close first half, the Warriors were able to pick up a bigger lead in the third that secured their latest victory against the Hornets.
Spain Park downs rival Hoover, remains unbeaten
HOOVER – Despite a scary moment during a matchup with rival Hoover on Friday, Dec. 2, the Spain Park Jaguars didn’t fold and finished strong in the second half to remain unbeaten. The Jags lost Jared Smith, one of their best young players, with a scary injury after...
Double Trouble in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Friday basketball: Ohatchee’s Crook has a huge double-double in matinee win over Alexandria, Spring Garden’s Austin goes for a quadruple-double, and more GIRLS GAMES Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28 Jacksonville Christian 60, ASCTE 20 Ohatchee 62, Alexandria 43 Pleasant Valley 65, Ashville 51 Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15 Westbrook 60, Glencoe 55 Winterboro 62, […]
Spartans fall in state championship, ending magical run
AUBURN – Mountain Brook High School’s return to the state championship didn’t go according to plan, but the moment was the realization of a long-held dream for the Spartans seniors. Those seniors fell to Saraland 38-17 on Friday night in the Class 6A state championship game, the...
Chelsea girls pull away with win against Thompson
ALABASTER – The Chelsea Hornets girls’ basketball team continued its winning streak after defeating the Thompson Warriors on Friday, Dec. 2. The Hornets took down the Warriors 52-43. Chelsea started fast out of the gate, the Hornets hit four two-pointers from three different players and knocked down one basket outside the arc from Zamar’ya Cook.
Football transfer portal opened at midnight under new rule, 9 from Alabama entering
Welcome to the new era of the NCAA transfer portal. Under new rules adopted over the summer, the doors to college football’s free agency season flew open at midnight on the east coast. So for the next 45 days, underclassmen can enter the portal and be recruited by new...
Alabama and Auburn coaches attend Super 7 finale at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 is the culmination of the state’s best amateur football. Perhaps it was fitting then, that Friday night’s finale featured a few signs of the future. Representatives from both Auburn and Alabama’s staffs descended upon Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 6A...
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
Trent Dilfer hires Reilly Jeffers as UAB tight ends coach
Not even a full day on the job and UAB head coach Trent Dilfer is already assembling his first coaching staff on the Southside. Along with selecting his offensive coordinator earlier today, Dilfer has hired Ohio State offensive assistant Reilly Jeffers as tight ends coach for the Blazers. Jeffers confirmed...
Here’s who Alabama would play in Tuscaloosa playoff game under new 12-team format
If the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format was in effect for the current 2022 season, Alabama fans would not be making plans to travel to the Sugar Bowl. Instead, they would descend once again upon Tuscaloosa for a mid-December first-round playoff game against USC. It would be a...
No. 5 Alabama to Play No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Leon O'Neal, former Texas A&M DB, recalls 2020 Playoff arguments, calls out Alabama bias this time
Leon O’Neal took issue with the running narrative that Alabama could make the College Football Playoff. The former Texas A&M defensive back, who started 12 games last season, noted the similarities between this year’s Alabama team, and the Aggies from 2020, except the Aggies were left out of the Playoff despite a similar resume. “Man sit down with your bias … fixed it.”
tdalabamamag.com
Shannon Shape makes case for Alabama to receive final CFP spot?
Alabama fans and players are not the only ones wanting the College Football Playoff Committee to have the Crimson Tide in the playoff. A few marquee personalities in national media want the Tide in too. After ESPN’s Pat McAfee made his case for Alabama, Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed on Fox...
Former Coach Says Nick Saban Is Targeting 1 School With Argument
Even though Alabama is unlikely to make this year's College Football Playoff, it didn't stop Nick Saban from making his case for why his team should. Saban joined the Big Noon Kickoff Crew during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night and tried to send a message to the CFP Committee that the Crimson Tide should make it even though they have two losses.
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ to perform in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The British invasion will be present in Birmingham Friday, as the Fab Four — an Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band — will be performing at the Alabama Theatre at 8 p.m. CBS 42’s Jimmy Carter speaks with Erik Fidell, a member of the tribute band, about the upcoming performance.
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to break ground on 2nd Alabama supermarket on Friday
Food City will break ground on Friday for its second Alabama location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer told WGB this week. The new "state-of-the-art supermarket" will be located at1001 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden, Alabama, the grocer said. The 53,700-square-foot grocery store is expected to open in late summer, bringing jobs...
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
Hallmark movie filming in Alabama: Here’s what we know
If you spot a film crew in Birmingham over the next couple of weeks, it’s probably the production team for “Naima in Nashville,” a movie in the works for the Hallmark Channel. Goleman Casting, a company with offices in Alabama and Mississippi, has mentioned filming for the...
