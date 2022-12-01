ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills place LB Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qt0J_0jUGCCyM00

The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games after the team placed him on injured reserve before Week 13, general manager Brandon Beane announced Thursday.

"We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don't want to rush him back," Beane told reporters. "This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight's game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run."

Miller suffered a knee injury in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions and had to be carted off the field and said on his podcast this week he hoped to return by Week 14. But now, Miller won't come back until at least Week 17. The severity of the injury still isn't known, though it is clearly not an ACL injury.

This could be a huge blow to a Bills team still vying for a playoff spot. They remain in the throngs of a divisional race with the Miami Dolphins with just five weeks and four AFC East games left. When he has played, Miller has been a force with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits. But now, the Bills will have to make do without their marquee free agent who they signed to a six-year, $120 million deal this offseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fantasy Football Week 13 Care/Don't Care: The Dallas Cowboys have everything they need to be a Super Bowl contender

The Dallas Cowboys can win a wide-open NFC. Better yet, there is no tangible roster-based reason they cannot win the Super Bowl in February. The 8-3 Cowboys are a complete team. Defensively, they can fold an offense and keep them under wraps. They can make game-changing plays on turnovers and sacks. When they’re really hot, they can stack multiple instances of those plays in a tidal-wave fashion like they did against the Colts in Week 13.
DALLAS, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 14

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are two options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 14. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (50 percent rostered) Consider this your last call for the Detroit Lions...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
123K+
Followers
141K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy