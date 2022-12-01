Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
How to make your home smell good
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Keep Your Car Interior Spotless
Cleaning your car’s interior might seem like a task that is daunting. There are so many nooks and crannies that seem to attract dirt and dust. In this blog post, we will provide you with a thorough guide on how to clean every part of your car’s interior. We will discuss the best methods for cleaning fabric, vinyl, and leather seats, as well as carpets, floor mats, and headliners. We will also provide tips on how to remove odors from your car’s interior. Let’s get started!
Why You Should Reconsider Adding A Fireplace To Your Space
As the colder weather rolls in, you may find yourself daydreaming about the cozy crackling of a fireplace, but is it worth it? Here's what you need to know.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Heat Pumps for Cold Climates
Air-source heat pumps are central to efforts to reduce building emissions. They use electricity to move heat out of the house in summer and into the house in winter. Over the course of a heating or cooling season, heat pumps can move three or more units of heat for every unit of electricity they consume. When combined with low-carbon electricity from wind and photovoltaics, they can deliver year-round comfort without fossil fuels.
actionlifemedia.com
Cordless Lamps At Home: Where To Place Them
Power outlets and wires from table lamps can become a mess. You always need help finding the power outlet at the right place when positioning a table lamp at home. On the other hand, the placement of power outlets might need to be located in a more aesthetically pleasing spot.
Pamplin Media Group
Simple, inexpensive staging strategies
An inviting, clutter-free foyer or entryway can make a strong first impression. Staging has long been part of selling a home, and for a good reason. When selling a home, it makes sense for sellers to make their homes as appealing as possible, even if a recent study indicates that staging may not compel buyers to offer more money.
How to Heat a Greenhouse
A greenhouse allows gardeners to grow vegetables year-round, keep tropical plants in bloom, or start seedlings early in the growing season. But not all greenhouse owners know how to keep a greenhouse warm in winter. The matter of how to heat a greenhouse depends on climate, a greenhouse’s size, and what’s growing inside.
I’m a cleaning expert – here’s why you should never dry clothes on radiators
DURING the summer months our homes become a haven of free space as our washing dries outside on the line. The fresh air makes our laundry smell divine, and we get through laundry loads at lightning speed thanks to the toasty temperature. But what happens when the sun is replaced...
How to clean carpets with or without a carpet cleaner
If your carpets look worse for wear, follow these three simple steps to clean carpets — and you don’t even need a steam cleaner
Using Laminate Flooring for the Basement: What To Know
Not so long ago, installing laminate flooring in a basement was a sure way to void the warranty. The laminate’s fiberboard core would soak up moisture seeping through the concrete floor and floating around in the humid air. The result? Warping, bending and curling. Today you can buy waterproof...
homedit.com
How to Clean a Shower Curtain
Clean your shower curtain every one to three months to combat mildew growth and bacteria. You can clean most shower curtains by running them through the washing machine and allowing them to air dry. Washing a shower curtain is an often overlooked task, and it’s easy to see why. Most...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Get Fingernail Polish Out of Wood Flooring and Furniture4 min read
There’s a reason why our “How to Get Fingernail Polish Out of Carpet and Fabric” post is popular—accidents happen! Especially when it comes to drippy, brightly colored nail polish. So what do you do when you’re ready to paint the town red and you accidentally paint your hardwood floors (or antique end table or dining room chairs) too? Don’t panic! Learning how to get nail polish off wood isn’t as difficult as you may think.
How to Wash a Weighted Blanket, According to Sleep and Laundry Experts
Weighted blankets began as therapeutic tools, but are now in the mainstream because of their cozy, comforting qualities. It’s often recommended you get a blanket about 10 percent of your overall weight, making them cumbersome to clean, even in children’s sizes. If you have a weighted blanket, you...
Is Vodka the Secret Ingredient to Homemade Windshield Wiper Fluid?
Vodka can help your homemade wiper fluid not freeze during the coldest winter months. The post Is Vodka the Secret Ingredient to Homemade Windshield Wiper Fluid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How to Get Rid of the Musty Smell From Vintage Rugs and Old Furniture
Buying vintage or antique pieces adds a lot of character to your home. It helps you mix-and-match the old with the new, blending more contemporary pieces with styles from bygone eras. But it’s not easy (or inexpensive) to find throwback furniture in pristine condition. Whether you’re buying rugs, dressers,...
What Should a Basement’s Humidity Be?
You’ve heard the phrase: “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”. Uttering this inspires knowing nods or annoyed eye rolls, depending on your perspective. Humidity, relative humidity, dew point — isn’t it just hot outside? What do those terms even mean? And what do they have to do with your basement?
hunker.com
The Cabinet in This Victorian Radiator Has an Amazing Purpose
Radiators serve an important purpose: to keep us warm when a sweater and fuzzy socks just aren't enough. The appliance — typically made from metal due to its superiority in conducting heat — draws heat from water or steam which it uses to warm up the air. Although radiators can be a little creepy as they can sometimes be loud, smelly, and definitely don't add any aesthetic charm to a room (although some nostalgic designers may disagree), to say we're grateful for them would be an understatement.
thebiochronicle.com
What Distinguishes Car Wax From Car Polish?
Don’t you think most automobile owners enjoy pampering their vehicles? Maintaining a clean, gleaming car is one of the simplest ways to show your car you care. It is important to remember that waxing and polishing are two different processes. When you compare car polish vs wax, you will realise that both can make your car shine like new.
How To Freshen Up Your Comforter Without Washing It
Constantly sending your comforter through the laundry is difficult and time-consuming. We've got a great tip for extending the time between cleanings.
Comments / 0