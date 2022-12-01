ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The cloud networking market is broken – Netmaker is trying to fix it

From businesses to individual users, everybody seems to be using the cloud. And, with organizations migrating more and more towards a remote or hybrid work model, cloud computing is simply going to get bigger and bigger. The market's overall value exceeded $368 billion (opens in new tab) in 2021, and...
TechRadar

Huawei's latest smartwatch comes with a secret pair of earbuds

Huawei has unveiled an all-new gadget that merges two wearables – a smartwatch and wireless earbuds – into one unlikely combo. The not-so-creatively named Huawei Watch Buds will provide users with all the benefits of a smartwatch – being a device that’s both a timepiece and fitness tracker – while also serving as a handy case for their earbuds. When you want to listen to some tunes, you just have to lift the face of the watch up and take out the buds hidden inside.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Asian shares mixed, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

Asian shares were mostly higher and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 3.8% and the Shanghai Composite added 1.6%....
TechRadar

Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward

Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
TechRadar

Lots of firms still don't really seem to be fully backing hybrid working

New research from VMWare suggests that many employers aren’t all that keen on hybrid working, despite numerous studies suggesting that WFH could have a positive effect on productivity. The company's report (opens in new tab), "The Distributed Work Dilemma: When Innovation and Job Satisfaction Compete", surveyed 5,300 HR and...
The Independent

Why I’m choosing tofu over turkey this Christmas

Turkey has become synonymous with Christmas, but this conveniently hides a horrible truth.More than 47 million turkeys were killed for Thanksgiving in the US and 10 million will be killed for Christmas this year in the UK. Most are raised indoors in factory farms, which can house up to 25,000 birds in one building, where they never experience a life outdoors, in natural air or light. These conditions have put poultry farms at the centre of the next pandemic threat. In the US alone this season, 50 million turkeys died or were killed due to avian flu. In the UK,...
TechRadar

ExpressVPN Aircove review

Aircove is an appealing VPN router, especially if your connected home is stuffed with smart devices which need ExpressVPN's top-rated protection. Setup is exceptionally easy, you're ready to go in a few minutes, and it's good value, too. Aircove is a powerful Wi-Fi router which comes with ExpressVPN built in...
TechRadar

How to gain more visitors with a solid website foundation

One of the critical components of any soon-to-be-booming online business is a beautifully built website. However, this beauty mustn’t be only skin deep, but also rely on its rock-solid foundation - namely, the place where it resides. If you’re running a brick-and-mortar store, expanding it online is an excellent...
TechRadar

Argentina vs Australia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere today, team news

For the first time in 16 years, Australia have qualified for the World Cup knockouts, and they've been rewarded with a tie against pre-tournament favorites Argentina. The two-time world champions started in dreadful fashion but have improved markedly, though the Socceroos are a team with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Here's how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream in the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
TechRadar

OneDrive vs Sharepoint: Which is best?

Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and Sharepoint? We evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. The number of different cloud storage solutions on the market today can be overwhelming. And things aren’t made any clearer when two come from the same technology provider. But while Microsoft may have created both SharePoint and OneDrive, the two tools have a few differences (as well as a fair amount of overlap).
TechRadar

Safeguarding against next-gen cyber risks

HP’s Alex Holland explores the techniques and technologies teams can use to keep their organizations protected from the next generation of attacks. The notion that cyber security is ever-shifting is widely understood, but it’s important to define what this means, exactly. The scale and impact of cyber crime has dramatically increased over time. In the last decade, in particular, the rise of ransomware has made cyber security a major talking point at the highest levels, and in the boardroom.
TechRadar

AWS sets its sights on space for the future of cloud capabilities

Cloud computing has revolutionized all kinds of business and workplace environments, but one of the biggest players in the industry now hopes it can help accelerate the next big breakthroughs in space as well. Speaking at the recent AWS re:Invent 2022 event, Clint Crosier, the company’s director of aerospace and...
TechRadar

Twitter alternative Hive shuts down to fix major security issues

Major Hive vulnerabilities were publicly disclosed, forcing the company to shut up shop until it has a fix. Hive Social, one of the microblogging platforms that gained popularity following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, has gone offline while it fixes a number of major security issues. In the days...
TechRadar

Samsung HW-Q700B review: the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar

The Samsung HW-Q700B is an aggressively-priced Dolby Atmos soundbar that’ll (literally) elevate your movie sound. It’s a particularly attractive proposition if you have a Samsung TV that’s compatible with Q-Symphony technology, but is a great value still if not, and comes highly recommended. Samsung HW-Q700B: one-minute review.
TechRadar

My Galaxy phone should do cool things with my Samsung TV, but doesn't

At home I watch a Samsung TV connected to a number of streaming devices like a Google Chromecast, an Apple TV 4K, and even an Xbox. The Samsung TV works well with everything, but my other devices have special relationships. My Chromecast starts by synchronizing with my Google account. My Apple TV curates my entire Apple walled garden. Why doesn’t my Samsung TV do anything special with my Galaxy phone?

Comments / 0

Community Policy