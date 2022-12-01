Turkey has become synonymous with Christmas, but this conveniently hides a horrible truth.More than 47 million turkeys were killed for Thanksgiving in the US and 10 million will be killed for Christmas this year in the UK. Most are raised indoors in factory farms, which can house up to 25,000 birds in one building, where they never experience a life outdoors, in natural air or light. These conditions have put poultry farms at the centre of the next pandemic threat. In the US alone this season, 50 million turkeys died or were killed due to avian flu. In the UK,...

39 MINUTES AGO