Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Police requesting public’s help in seeking suspect in Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Police in Moorhead are requesting the public’s assistance in searching for a possible suspect in the homicide of a woman in her south Moorhead home. Concerned family members went to check on the woman and found her dead late Thursday night. Officers called to...
740thefan.com
Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
740thefan.com
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children’s Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – A Fargo teen is recovering at Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.
740thefan.com
Barnesville wins first state football title
(KFGO/KNFL) Four was the magic number for the Barnesville football team on Friday. In the program’s fourth championship game appearance, the Trojans intercepted Chatfield quarterback Sam Backer four times in a 35-20 win in the Class AA championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday. The Trojans finish the season...
Comments / 0