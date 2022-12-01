ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
MOORHEAD, MN
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children’s Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A Fargo teen is recovering at Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Barnesville wins first state football title

(KFGO/KNFL) Four was the magic number for the Barnesville football team on Friday. In the program’s fourth championship game appearance, the Trojans intercepted Chatfield quarterback Sam Backer four times in a 35-20 win in the Class AA championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday. The Trojans finish the season...
BARNESVILLE, MN

