Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Chestnut HillMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Gov. Christie’s niece kicked off plane, injured 6 deputies, cops say
The niece of former Governor Chris Christie falsely accused a Latino family on a plane of "smuggling cocaine" and then injured six Louisiana deputies who removed her from the flight to New Jersey, authorities said. Soon after boarding the flight out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at around...
Atlantic City PBA Concerned Over Too Few Officers On Street Patrol
The issue of a lack of an appropriate number of police officers assigned to street patrol duty in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been a long-standing problem. In most police departments around the country, street patrol officers are the bread and butter of local law enforcement. It’s considered most everywhere...
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Notorious NJ Serial Killer To Plead Guilty To Murders Of Five Long Island Women: Report
The number of brutal murder confessions continues to mount for imprisoned New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, who reportedly is scheduled to plead guilty to five more killings, all of women on Long Island. Cottingham, now 76, has been serving multiple life sentences in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton,...
14-year-old shot, killed after attending birthday party in N.J., cops say
A 14-year-old from New Jersey was shot and killed Saturday night in Camden, authorities said. Police on Saturday at about 9:32 p.m. responded to a 911 call indicating gunshots had been fired near the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez. Officials said that at the scene officers found a victim unconscious.
NJ boy, 14, fatally shot after attending birthday party
A 14-year-old New Jersey boy was fatally shot after a birthday party Saturday night, authorities said.
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts
After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
Over 150 animals found in New Jersey puppy mill, two arrested: police
BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — An anonymous complaint led to the arrest of two people Friday after police discovered a puppy mill in Brick Township, according to police. Police spoke with Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, at the home on Arrowhead Park Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. Police said while they […]
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Teenager dies after being shot at Camden birthday party
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold was shot and killed in Camden Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim AvenuePolice say the boy was attending a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge. When they arrived, he was unconscious. First responders transported the boy to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking for tips. You can call (856) 930-5355, (609) 519-7344 or 911.
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
fox29.com
Car causes small fire, gas leak after crashing into Gloucester County home, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A car crash in Gloucester County triggered a string of incidents that left a home with severe damage, a small fire and a gas leak Saturday night. Police say the car smashed into the side of the home after swerving, hitting a curb and driving through the yard.
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police: 2 Arrested in Armed Road Rage Incident
Authorities in Galloway say two people were arrested following an armed road rage incident earlier this week. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, their officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. just after 3 PM Wednesday after they received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0