essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment

This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

17 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

The holiday season is officially upon us, which means everyone is busy — so we’ve done the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and the greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: The MC Hotel hosts 1st NJ Pride Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony; Rutgers-Newark teacher receives National Book Award; Montclair seniors launch blitz campaign for permanent senior center; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
trentondaily.com

Henry J. Austin Health Center Hits the Road For Trenton Youth

Helping Trenton’s youngest residents is certainly a vision we can all get behind!. As a part of its “A Vision for Trenton Youth” initiative, the Henry J. Austin Health Center (HJAHC) has been hitting the road to teach the surrounding communities more about how they can support Trenton students. Through the Vision to Learn program, Trenton children are given the opportunity to access vision care and corrective vision services that they might not otherwise be able to access. According to research, 1 in 4 children in public schools lack the glasses needed to help them see and fully participate in class. Now, HJAHC has made it their mission to serve 12,000 children and address this ever-pressing need.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Early morning shooting reported in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park

TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning.  If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEANECK, NJ
New York YIMBY

Developers Secure $317M to Complete The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey

Developers have secured $317 million in financing to complete phase one of The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey. Anchored at 533 Main Street, the two-phase development is referred to simply as The Crossings and will comprise around 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 820 mixed-income apartments, public outdoor space, a parking garage for 1,200 vehicles, and additional surface-level parking spaces.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting

A man was killed in a shooting on Harrison Street on Sunday morning. The victim, 34-year-old, was stuck by gunfire at around 8 a.m. on Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN, NJ
