Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
SEC Charges Two More Salesmen in Connection to Bar Works FraudElijah Rose
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
Police chase throughout Essex County ends with car crash in Glen Ridge
Clifton police say they pulled over a Mercedes Benz on Allwood Road that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield.
17 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
The holiday season is officially upon us, which means everyone is busy — so we’ve done the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and the greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: The MC Hotel hosts 1st NJ Pride Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony; Rutgers-Newark teacher receives National Book Award; Montclair seniors launch blitz campaign for permanent senior center; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Sayreville man arrested in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police have arrested a 32-year-old Sayreville man in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Henry J. Austin Health Center Hits the Road For Trenton Youth
Helping Trenton’s youngest residents is certainly a vision we can all get behind!. As a part of its “A Vision for Trenton Youth” initiative, the Henry J. Austin Health Center (HJAHC) has been hitting the road to teach the surrounding communities more about how they can support Trenton students. Through the Vision to Learn program, Trenton children are given the opportunity to access vision care and corrective vision services that they might not otherwise be able to access. According to research, 1 in 4 children in public schools lack the glasses needed to help them see and fully participate in class. Now, HJAHC has made it their mission to serve 12,000 children and address this ever-pressing need.
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park
TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning. If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Developers Secure $317M to Complete The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey
Developers have secured $317 million in financing to complete phase one of The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey. Anchored at 533 Main Street, the two-phase development is referred to simply as The Crossings and will comprise around 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 820 mixed-income apartments, public outdoor space, a parking garage for 1,200 vehicles, and additional surface-level parking spaces.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on Harrison Street on Sunday morning. The victim, 34-year-old, was stuck by gunfire at around 8 a.m. on Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the...
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Metuchen police charge two Jersey City men in alleged attempts to steal ATVs Thanksgiving night
METUCHEN – Police were able to apprehend two 22-year-old Jersey City men after a short foot chase for allegedly attempting to steal all-terrain vehicles, or ATVS, from a local business Thanksgiving night, according to the Metuchen Police Department. One other man has not yet been identified and is still...
Armed Robber Admits Role In Multiple Liquor, Convenience Store Holdups In NJ, NY
UPDATE: A member of a New Jersey-based armed robbery crew copped to holding up five liquor and convenience stores in two states, federal authorities said. Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth and two accomplices went on a six-month armed robbery spree beginning in August 2018, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
Teen Trio From Rockland All Caught Packin' Pistols On Paterson Streetcorner: Police
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a Paterson street corner were all carrying guns when city detectives rolled up on them, authorities said.Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, No…
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
