Charlottesville, VA

Sanders Owes $300,000 Contract Buyout to Jackson State, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is officially the new head coach for Colorado football after three years at Jackson State, but the decision comes at a cost for the former NFL star. Nick Gray of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger reports Sanders is contracted pay Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Says QB Cade Klubnik to Start Orange Bowl

View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson’s ACC Championship Game victory on Saturday night came with some quarterback drama, as backup Cade Klubnik relieved D.J. Uiagalelei after just two offensive series. Klubnik went on to control the game, throwing for 279 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 30 yards and another touchdown in the Tigers’ 39-10 win over North Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown lead Eagles in rout of Titans

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another, and the host Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-10 on Sunday. Hurts was 29 of 39 for 380 yards and tossed two touchdowns to A.J. Brown, a former member of the Titans. Brown had eight receptions for 119 yards and DeVonta Smith added five catches for 102 yards and a score.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tyler Huntley leads game-winning drive for Ravens vs. Broncos

Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as the host Baltimore Ravens rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked...
DENVER, CO
Kirby Smart Avoids Bulletin Board Trap Set by Kirk Herbstreit

View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia received the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after going 13–0 and winning the SEC championship this season. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Bulldogs coach Kirby...
ATHENS, GA
Playoff Preview: Georgia, Ohio State Set for Blueblood Clash

Do you like winning tradition, shades of the color red and intense fan bases?. Then you’ll love this year’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 4 seed Ohio State. It is a blueblood clash of college football titans that features somewhat contrasting offensive philosophies, representatives of the sport’s two most powerful leagues and plenty of historical victories (UGA is 10th all-time in wins, and OSU is second).
COLUMBUS, OH
Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Breaking Foot vs. Dolphins

The 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season after the quarterback sustained a broken left foot during Sunday’s 33–14 win over the Dolphins, coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Shanahan also told reporters Garoppolo “broke a few things” in his foot and is set to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Plays in First Game Since Suspension

Deshaun Watson has returned to the field in a regular-season game for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. With his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy concluded, Watson took over for Jacoby Brissett as the Browns’ starting quarterback, playing his first regular-season game in 700 days.
CLEVELAND, OH
Steelers use run game, field goals to fend off Falcons

Matthew Wright kicked four field goals, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the host Atlanta Falcons 19-16 on Sunday. Pickett was 16 of 28 for 197 yards and didn't commit a turnover for the fourth straight game after tossing eight interceptions in his first five games. Pittsburgh (5-7) sealed the game with Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception of Marcus Mariota with 35 seconds left.
ATLANTA, GA
Falcons Big Opportunity Intercepted by Steelers in Loss

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are shaking their heads after a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons offense started off extremely flat, and Atlanta could not push very far into Steelers territory. The run game was abandoned and Marcus Mariota could not find a rhythm in the pass game.
ATLANTA, GA
The CFP Doesn’t Succumb to the SEC–Big Ten Takeover

For college football fans who want a national sport, with life and breath and diversity beyond two all-powerful conferences, Texas Christian University has saved your season. The Horned Frogs lost their bid to go unbeaten Saturday, but they did enough in defeat to hold on to a College Football Playoff bid amid a field crowded with Big Ten and Southeastern Conference behemoths.
GEORGIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight Rates CFP Chances for Ohio State, TCU, Alabama

Just a couple days ago, the College Football Playoff picture appeared to be fairly straightforward. The top four of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC controlled their own destinies, needing only to win their respective conference championship games to virtually lock up a CFP berth. Easier said than done. No. 4...
GEORGIA STATE
Sources: Colorado Preparing for Deion Sanders’s Arrival

Colorado is preparing for the arrival of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders on Saturday evening with the expectation that he will formally accept the Buffaloes head coaching job, sources tell Sports Illustrated. Sanders, the gregarious 55-year-old NFL Hall of Famer, is coaching his team in the SWAC championship Saturday, set...
BOULDER, CO
Lions win fourth in five games by romping past Jaguars

Jared Goff passed for 340 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the host Detroit Lions won for the fourth time in five games by romping past the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday. Goff completed 31 of 41 pass attempts. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114...
DETROIT, MI
Here’s Who National Experts Are Picking In College Football Playoff

The 2023 College Football Playoff field has been announced as Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will be the four teams with a shot at lifting the national championship trophy in January. The national semifinals will pit No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Deshaun Watson rusty but Browns beat lowly Texans

Propelled by three non-offensive touchdowns, the Cleveland Browns overcame a rusty effort from Deshaun Watson in his anticipated return to defeat the Houston Texans 27-14 on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson was making his first start in 700 days after sitting out the 2021 season prior to serving an 11-game...
CLEVELAND, OH
Giants tie Commanders as Graham Gano's 58-yard FG falls short

Taylor Heinicke threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 1:45 left in regulation and neither squad scored in overtime as the Washington Commanders played to a 20-20 tie with the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. In the 10-minute overtime session, both teams punted twice....
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

