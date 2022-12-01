Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
Clayton News Daily
Sanders Owes $300,000 Contract Buyout to Jackson State, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is officially the new head coach for Colorado football after three years at Jackson State, but the decision comes at a cost for the former NFL star. Nick Gray of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger reports Sanders is contracted pay Jackson State...
Clayton News Daily
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Says QB Cade Klubnik to Start Orange Bowl
View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson’s ACC Championship Game victory on Saturday night came with some quarterback drama, as backup Cade Klubnik relieved D.J. Uiagalelei after just two offensive series. Klubnik went on to control the game, throwing for 279 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 30 yards and another touchdown in the Tigers’ 39-10 win over North Carolina.
Clayton News Daily
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown lead Eagles in rout of Titans
Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another, and the host Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-10 on Sunday. Hurts was 29 of 39 for 380 yards and tossed two touchdowns to A.J. Brown, a former member of the Titans. Brown had eight receptions for 119 yards and DeVonta Smith added five catches for 102 yards and a score.
Clayton News Daily
Tyler Huntley leads game-winning drive for Ravens vs. Broncos
Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as the host Baltimore Ravens rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked...
Clayton News Daily
Kirby Smart Avoids Bulletin Board Trap Set by Kirk Herbstreit
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia received the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after going 13–0 and winning the SEC championship this season. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Bulldogs coach Kirby...
Clayton News Daily
Playoff Preview: Georgia, Ohio State Set for Blueblood Clash
Do you like winning tradition, shades of the color red and intense fan bases?. Then you’ll love this year’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 4 seed Ohio State. It is a blueblood clash of college football titans that features somewhat contrasting offensive philosophies, representatives of the sport’s two most powerful leagues and plenty of historical victories (UGA is 10th all-time in wins, and OSU is second).
Clayton News Daily
Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Breaking Foot vs. Dolphins
The 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season after the quarterback sustained a broken left foot during Sunday’s 33–14 win over the Dolphins, coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Shanahan also told reporters Garoppolo “broke a few things” in his foot and is set to...
Clayton News Daily
Michigan’s McCarthy on Possible Ohio State Rematch: ‘Bring It On’
No. 2 Michigan’s win over Purdue in the Big Ten title game essentially clinched the Wolverines’ spot in the College Football Playoff. As the team awaits to see who its will face in the Playoff, it is not out of the question that a rematch with Ohio State could be in store.
Clayton News Daily
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Plays in First Game Since Suspension
Deshaun Watson has returned to the field in a regular-season game for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. With his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy concluded, Watson took over for Jacoby Brissett as the Browns’ starting quarterback, playing his first regular-season game in 700 days.
Clayton News Daily
Steelers use run game, field goals to fend off Falcons
Matthew Wright kicked four field goals, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the host Atlanta Falcons 19-16 on Sunday. Pickett was 16 of 28 for 197 yards and didn't commit a turnover for the fourth straight game after tossing eight interceptions in his first five games. Pittsburgh (5-7) sealed the game with Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception of Marcus Mariota with 35 seconds left.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Big Opportunity Intercepted by Steelers in Loss
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are shaking their heads after a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons offense started off extremely flat, and Atlanta could not push very far into Steelers territory. The run game was abandoned and Marcus Mariota could not find a rhythm in the pass game.
Clayton News Daily
The CFP Doesn’t Succumb to the SEC–Big Ten Takeover
For college football fans who want a national sport, with life and breath and diversity beyond two all-powerful conferences, Texas Christian University has saved your season. The Horned Frogs lost their bid to go unbeaten Saturday, but they did enough in defeat to hold on to a College Football Playoff bid amid a field crowded with Big Ten and Southeastern Conference behemoths.
Clayton News Daily
FiveThirtyEight Rates CFP Chances for Ohio State, TCU, Alabama
Just a couple days ago, the College Football Playoff picture appeared to be fairly straightforward. The top four of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC controlled their own destinies, needing only to win their respective conference championship games to virtually lock up a CFP berth. Easier said than done. No. 4...
Clayton News Daily
Sources: Colorado Preparing for Deion Sanders’s Arrival
Colorado is preparing for the arrival of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders on Saturday evening with the expectation that he will formally accept the Buffaloes head coaching job, sources tell Sports Illustrated. Sanders, the gregarious 55-year-old NFL Hall of Famer, is coaching his team in the SWAC championship Saturday, set...
Clayton News Daily
Lions win fourth in five games by romping past Jaguars
Jared Goff passed for 340 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the host Detroit Lions won for the fourth time in five games by romping past the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday. Goff completed 31 of 41 pass attempts. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114...
Clayton News Daily
Here’s Who National Experts Are Picking In College Football Playoff
The 2023 College Football Playoff field has been announced as Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will be the four teams with a shot at lifting the national championship trophy in January. The national semifinals will pit No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and...
Clayton News Daily
Deshaun Watson rusty but Browns beat lowly Texans
Propelled by three non-offensive touchdowns, the Cleveland Browns overcame a rusty effort from Deshaun Watson in his anticipated return to defeat the Houston Texans 27-14 on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Watson was making his first start in 700 days after sitting out the 2021 season prior to serving an 11-game...
Clayton News Daily
Giants tie Commanders as Graham Gano's 58-yard FG falls short
Taylor Heinicke threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 1:45 left in regulation and neither squad scored in overtime as the Washington Commanders played to a 20-20 tie with the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. In the 10-minute overtime session, both teams punted twice....
Comments / 0