Do you like winning tradition, shades of the color red and intense fan bases?. Then you’ll love this year’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 4 seed Ohio State. It is a blueblood clash of college football titans that features somewhat contrasting offensive philosophies, representatives of the sport’s two most powerful leagues and plenty of historical victories (UGA is 10th all-time in wins, and OSU is second).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO