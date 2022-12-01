Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion Sanders becomes new head coach at University of Colorado
The team has had two winning seasons since 2005. Sanders was hired on to improve the team and put pressure on them this season.
Box score: Grizzlies 101, Heat 93
NBA box score for the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat played Monday, Dec. 5, at FedExForum in Memphis.
Former B's coach Cassidy wins; Boston's home streak ends
The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy's return a success on Reilly Smith's score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night
