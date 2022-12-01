ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB

One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”. Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.
FanSided

Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings

The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason

The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
FanSided

If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route

Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers

The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
Yardbarker

Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy

The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.

