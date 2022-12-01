Read full article on original website
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB
One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”. Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
FanSided
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
Yankees making Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks 'available' for trade: Report
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees have made Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks available via trade, even if it means taking on another contract.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Justin Verlander wants three years, Astros don't; Dodgers may shift infield to fit star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason
The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
FanSided
If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route
Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge may not take Yankees out of running for ace; Phillies meeting with star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
A catcher, pitching depth and a big surprise. What do to the Cardinals have brewing?
For the St. Louis Cardinals, this winter’s hot stove is thus far the sort that requires the operator to double check the stove has been ignited, with a plan in mind to flee the house in case of a strong whiff of gas.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge may not take Yankees out of running for ace pitcher; Verlander, Astros 'far apart'
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers
The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
Yankees’ Free Agent Zack Britton Seeking One-Year Deal
Zack Britton is enjoying a normal offseason after his comeback from Tommy John surgery lasted just three games in 2022. A longtime member of the New York Yankees’ bullpen, the left-hander is now a free agent.
Christian Arroyo lightened up tense Red Sox clubhouse by joking he was traded for Shohei Ohtani (podcast)
Tensions were high in the visitors clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Aug. 2. A flailing Red Sox club had just traded starting catcher Christian Vázquez less than 24 hours earlier and rumors were swirling that other veterans, like J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill, could be next out the door.
Yardbarker
Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy
The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.
