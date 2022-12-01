Read full article on original website
Pets of the Week: Dec. 3, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
Local virtuosos will perform at First Baptist Church
A landmark of sorts will occur on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., when the Beaufort County Concert Association features local musicians for the first time in its 45 years of existence. “We’ve never had a local act booked in 44 years,” said Concert Association board chairperson Alma Friedman, who added that the choice of event location – First Baptist Church at the corner of Harvey and Main Streets in Washington – is also a first. The concert association’s performances have traditionally been held at the Turnage Theatre.
Yes Virginia, there really is a Santa Claus
I wanted to thank the readers of my column for all the wonderful compliments I received about last week’s column about The Wish Book. People from all over the country told me how looking at the Wish Book as children brought back so many memories to them as adults as they read the column. I believe that we are all one big community of people, and that we are more alike than we are different. Our skin colors, where we lived, the economic group we grew up in are what made our lives and personalities different, but as children, we had some of the same dreams and wishes. The Wish Book testimonials that were shared with me has proven that to be true.
High Five: Whitley off to fast start in final season
Washington High School basketball player Haley Whitley’s senior year is off to a positive start after a solid junior season. The Washington native earned team player of the game recognition after scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds against J.H. Rose Thursday in Greenville. The 5’11 post player also had nine rebounds in the season-opener at First Flight.
