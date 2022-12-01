Read full article on original website
Watch: Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said. The unprovoked attack happened while the 47-year-old man was walking by 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim […]
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
Florida police arrest Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death in July
Police arrested a 31-year-old Queens man who had fled to Florida after he allegedly stabbed his brother to death, the NYPD said Saturday.
Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
Blonde with stunning manicure, pal use stolen credit card in shopping spree: cops
A blonde with a stunning manicure joined a brunette accomplice to use a stolen credit card and buy merchandise in Greenwich Village, cops said Sunday. The duo used the purloined plastic at the Village Hemp Shop on MacDougal Street in Manhattan around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 25, according to police. The 34-year-old owner of the card wasn’t sure when or where the card was taken, a police rep said. Photos released by cops show both women wore black face masks in the shop. The woman with blond hair can be seen in one image holding her phone with long painted nails. She is described as...
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
Subway rider randomly slashed across face with razor while sitting on UWS train
A man was slashed across the face as he rode a subway train on the Upper West Side this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance footage of a suspect they’re searching for in Tuesday night’s unprovoked attack.
NBC New York
Woman Badly Burned in Apparent Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack
Detectives are on the lookout for a woman accused of throwing a substance on the face of a woman exiting a Brooklyn subway station overnight, leaving her with serious burns on the left side of her face. Police said the victim had the mystery substance allegedly thrown on her face...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man sought for beating woman unconscious during protest at Columbia University: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman during a protest at Columbia University on Monday night. At 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 28, a 21-year-old woman was participating in a...
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.
NYPD: Passenger killed in Queens crash; driver suspected of DUI
They say a sedan was driving on the Van Wyck Expressway past Jewel Avenue when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was pulled over on the side of the road.
NYPD: Shooting death of Bronx teenager may be gang-related
NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on videoSurveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.
Straphanger slashed in face with razor in unprovoked NYC subway attack
A man was slashed in the face by a disturbed stranger on a Manhattan train this week — and recounted the vicious attack to The Post while saying he is now “going to have to look out for people.’’Fernando Atkins, 49, was on a northbound No. 2 train heading toward the 72nd Street-Broadway subway station about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was sliced by an assailant who bizarrely told him, “Next time, you’ll be OK,” according to cops and the victim Friday.“It don’t make no sense,’’ Atkins said. “I was on the train, and some guy came after me.’’ The attack was...
Man shot in both legs outside Bronx grocery store, suspect sought
A man was shot in both of his legs last month in front of a Bronx grocery store, police said Thursday as they released a photo of the gunman sought.
NYC subway rider beaten and called a racial slur for refusing to give up his seat, police say
Two New York City teenagers were charged with hate crime assault after they allegedly beat a subway passenger who refused to give up his seat and directed anti-Asian statements toward him, police said. Dream Commisso, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges of hate crime assault, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and...
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from driver’s license plate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Adam White keeps an eye out for license plates as he moves around the city. In mid-November, while commuting by bike, he says he saw piece of plastic covering part of the license plate on a car parked along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. He removed it and was confronted by the driver. […]
Body dumped outside Bronx factory ID'd as 'Greenbook' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., man arrested
Police identified a body found dumped outside a corrugated metal factory in the Bronx on Monday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in “Green Book.”
Autistic man beaten, slashed in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops
Two heartless assailants punched and slashed an autistic man in a broad-daylight beatdown in the Bronx, authorities said. The 26-year-old victim was running errands with his mother on Melrose Avenue near East 154th Street around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when the pair struck, according to cops and a WPIX report. The victim’s mother told the network the ruthless pair — without warning — hit her son with a stick in the back and punched him. Then they slashed him in the right elbow, police said. “They started fighting with him,” the mother, who did not want to be identified or provide her son’s name,...
