Read full article on original website
Related
FDNY: 3 people injured in fire at home in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three people were injured in a house fire early on Monday morning in Westerleigh. A person suffering serious injuries and two people experiencing minor injuries were transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
Man and 7-year-old son struck by BB gun outside Meiers Corners kosher market: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man and his seven-year-old son shopping at Island Kosher in Meiers Corners Sunday afternoon were struck by a BB-gun fired from a passing vehicle after they exited the market, according to police and the victim. Police said a white man driving a Black...
Staten Island man, 44, accused of murdering ‘acquaintance,’ who was found stabbed to death in bed: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Eugene Reba, 72, of Graniteville. Seneca Morciglio of Ambassador Lane in Charleston stands accused in the fatal assault where Reba’s lifeless body was found inside his apartment at 1290 Richmond Ave. on Nov. 14 at about 10:40 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a witness.
NBC New York
Biker Killed in NYC Hit-and-Run, Driver Found Hiding in Nearby Building: Cops
A cyclist in Manhattan died in a hit-and-run crash so forceful, police said the rider's e-bike became lodged in the car that hit him. The hit-and-run happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on West 24th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said. Police were called to the scene on a report of...
NYC woman burned with a chemical substance in Subway.
Friday early morning, a 21-year-old New York woman was seriously injured with a chemical substance that burned the left side of her face in an apparently unprovoked Subway attack.
31-year-old man hits 3rd rail while crossing Midtown subway tracks, fatally struck by train
A man was fatally struck by a train while crossing subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead on NYC Street ID'd; Cops Share New Look at Suspects
Investigators distributed new images over the weekend of two suspects wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy last week in the Bronx. Authorities also released the identify of the young victim, Prince Shabazz, whom police said was gunned down in what's believed to be a targeted shooting — possibly motivated by music.
Cops seek tips in broad-daylight Staten Island shots fired incident; two homes damaged by gunfire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips in an incident where a gun was discharged more than a week ago in broad daylight in Mariners Harbor. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 on Netherland Avenue near Lockman Avenue, according to a wanted flyer posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed and a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD searching for 16-year-old Mariners Harbor girl
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 16-year-old Mariners Harbor girl who was last seen late last month. Lailonni Holland, a resident of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was last seen leaving her home at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Woman slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn, suspect sought
Police are searching for a suspect who slashed a woman he knew in the face during an argument on a Brooklyn street last week, authorities said.
Crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in Monday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a crash on the upper level of the Brooklyn-bound Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in the Monday morning rush hour. At least one lane was closed around 6:20 a.m. during the emergency response, according to 511 NY. The crash is at the split...
Man slashed in face in latest subway attack
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. Police say the 41-year-old victim was approached by a man in his 20s, who demanded property. The victim was slashed […]
1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials
The resident was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Early morning fire ravages through pizzeria in the Bronx
Neighbors describe the terrifying scene, saying they heard an explosion.
Nassau police: 1 injured after car flips over in East Meadow
Officers say they got a call about a crash on North Jerusalem Road and Marion Drive around 12:40 a.m.
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days
A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Subway Surfing In New York City
A 15-year-old boy died after he slipped and fell off a train while subway surfing in New York on Dec. 1, according to ABC7 News. Ka’Von Wooden was riding on top of the J-train going over the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn when fell. According to the New York Police...
YAHOO!
Cocoa Beach Police: 17-year-old NY girl drowns in rough surf; friend rescued
A 17-year-old girl from New York drowned Saturday afternoon in rough surf off Cocoa Beach, police said Sunday. Cocoa Beach police and fire departments responded about 1 p.m. to a 911 call from a beachgoer saying that two females were in distress south of Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach police officials said. Brevard County lifeguards assisted one girl safely to shore, official said, but her friend was carried further out by the strong current.
Stamford PD: Driver kills 2 pedestrians, tries to flee
STAMFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut driver struck and killed two pedestrians believed to be in a crosswalk early Saturday and was later arrested after trying to flee, police said.The pedestrians were crossing at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street in Stamford shortly after 2 a.m. when they were hit by a 2022 Mercedes, authorities said. Both were 25-year-old Stamford residents.The driver, a 24-year-old from Greenwich, got out of the car a short distance away and fled on foot, police said. An officer found him hiding behind a dumpster behind a building after witnesses pointed out the direction he ran.The driver claimed to have minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. His name was not immediately released. Charges were not immediately filed. Police said they were investigating whether speed and intoxication played roles in the crash.
Comments / 0