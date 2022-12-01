STAMFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut driver struck and killed two pedestrians believed to be in a crosswalk early Saturday and was later arrested after trying to flee, police said.The pedestrians were crossing at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street in Stamford shortly after 2 a.m. when they were hit by a 2022 Mercedes, authorities said. Both were 25-year-old Stamford residents.The driver, a 24-year-old from Greenwich, got out of the car a short distance away and fled on foot, police said. An officer found him hiding behind a dumpster behind a building after witnesses pointed out the direction he ran.The driver claimed to have minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. His name was not immediately released. Charges were not immediately filed. Police said they were investigating whether speed and intoxication played roles in the crash.

2 DAYS AGO