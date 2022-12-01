ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
cnycentral.com

First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
Hot 99.1

Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?

The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
wxhc.com

Multiple Holiday Events Happening Tonight

The holiday season is in full swing and the list of holiday events planned for later this evening will bring in the holiday spirit for all. The City of Cortland will be holding their first ever “Visions of Christmas” tonight at Courthouse park, beginning at 6pm. A tree lighting will take place, including a visit from Santa at the Fire Department on Court Street. Cookies, cocoa and crafts will be available. All children will receive an ornament they can decorate that will be placed on the tree once complete.
PennLive.com

Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
WIBX 950

Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names

We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Santa Claus makes annual return to Christmas in Mexico on Saturday

Santa Claus is always in demand around the holidays, but at last year’s Christmas in Mexico celebration the number of children who turned out to meet the jolly old elf even stunned organizers. “Last year we had so many children after the parade,” said Ann McKee Meyer, of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy