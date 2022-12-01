Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN's Riddick sees Cincinnati as slight favorite to win AFC over Kansas City, Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have dominated discussions about the top teams in the AFC since before the NFL season started. After the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs on Sunday for the third time this calendar year, many of the discussions Monday at least included the Bengals. And ESPN's Louis Riddick...
Column: Speculation on Telesco's future doesn't take into account the past
Chargers can still reach playoffs. If they don't, will their GM keep his job? History says he will. Team can blame injuries, point to 2023.
Chargers continue to struggle with same mistakes on defense
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spent more than $112 million in guaranteed salaries during the offseason to get players with experience in Brandon Staley’s defense. Through 12 games, the returns have been disappointing. The inability to stop the run and allow explosive plays were on display again...
NFL Week 13: Aaron Judge and more pregame fashion
Week 13 is bringing the heat. NFL players arrived in fashion-forward fits for the first Sunday action of December.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Comments / 0