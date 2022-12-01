Read full article on original website
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
‘We can’t paint a rosy picture’: Robert Downey Sr’s life of drugs, taboo-busting films and parental regrets
It’s almost weird that there aren’t more documentaries about Robert Downey Jr. There’s a very good case for the Iron Man actor being the biggest movie star on the planet for the past decade. For all the opinion pieces you see about the “death of the A-lister”, Downey Jr is just about as big-time as it gets: a performer whose seemingly effortless onscreen charm made him a star twice over. By 2018, he was reportedly making as much as $75m (£61m) for a single Marvel movie. But dive into his past, and it’s not so rosy: pain; addiction; a career on the brink of...
Avatar 2: Why You Should Care, Even If You Think Avatar Sucks
Everybody may have seen the original 2009 Avatar, but that doesn’t mean James Cameron’s sci-fi epic was for everyone, and in spite of its massive box office success, its detractors and critics seem more numerous than its hardcore fans. The long-awaited 2022 sequel Avatar 2, officially “Avatar: The Way of Water” doesn’t seem to have the same amount of hype as you’d see ahead of the latest installment in another blockbuster franchise like Marvel, Star Wars, DC, Fast & Furious - and while a longer wait between installments often means more excitement, it's possible the thirteen-year wait has made moviegoers lukewarm on a return to the planet Pandora. That said, there’s a damn good reason to give this movie the benefit of the doubt: between Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, James Cameron’s track record for sequels is unmatched. And hey, the last two movies he made about stuff happening in the water, Titanic and The Abyss, weren’t too bad either. So, even if you don’t care about Jake Sully (that’s Sam Worthington’s character), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana’s), and the rest of the Na’vi denizens of the frontiers of Pandora (whose ranks now include Sigourney Weaver, playing a Na’vi teenager, and Kate Winslett) you can’t say you’re not at least a little bit curious what one of the 20th century’s most influential filmmakers has been doing for a good chunk of the 21st. Regardless of how good (or bad) James Cameron’s epic is, or how much money it rakes in, or whether we ever actually get Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 (or Avatar 6 and Avatar 7, which Cameron apparently has ideas for) the fact that Avatar 2 exists is a fascinating anomaly in modern filmmaking. The Avatar 2 trailer got plenty of views, but with a 3-hour and 12-minute run time, we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg - and it probably looks a lot better in IMAX 3D. To make Avatar 2, Cameron had to literally figure out The Way of Water in order to do motion-capture with his actors holding their breath underwater while performing in a 900,000-gallon tank. James Cameron interviews are always interesting on some level, but after hearing the filmmaker talk about what’s gone into this sequel - and potentially the 2-6 Avatar sequels after this one - it’ll be fascinating to finally see for ourselves.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - Official "Who is The Dread Wolf?" Trailer
This work-in-progress cinematic from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf tells the story of Solas. Narrated by the dwarf Varric Tethras. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is an upcoming RPG from Bioware and Electronic Arts releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Film Isn't Completely Dead
Margot Robbie's female-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff might still be afloat according to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Last month, Robbie told Vanity Fair that the film was dead at Disney; now, Bruckheimer is walking back the star's comments. In an interview with Collider, Bruckheimer said that the fate of the female-led film is certainly not a foregone conclusion.
Sky Stream review: the satellite-free Sky TV streaming box
Sky has taken its satellite-free pay-TV service from the Glass television and shoved it into a tiny streaming box that you can plug into your existing kit and hook up to wifi. The Sky Stream box subscription starts at £25 a month with a £20 fee upfront, which gives you Sky’s entertainment package for 18 months plus a basic Netflix account. It then rises in price depending on any other channels or content you add. Alternatively, you can subscribe on a 31-day rolling contract and chop and change as you see fit, although without an active subscription the box becomes useless.
The Witcher: Blood Origin's Latest Trailer Teases the Arrival of Joey Batey's Jaskier
The Witcher: Blood Origin's latest trailer has revealed that Joey Batey's Jaskier, he of 'Toss a Coin to Your Witcher' fame, will be part of the 4-part event prequel series. The latest trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin was revealed at CCXP in Brazil and gives us a great look at the "origin of the Witcher saga," and Jaskier surprisingly appears right at the end in front of Minnie Driver's Seanchaí.
Genshin Eula Story Quest Walkthrough - Aphros Delos Chapter
This Genshin Impact walkthrough will guide you through Eula’s Story Quest. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the Song of the Dragon and Freedom Archon Quest that appears in the game’s prologue. Shadow of the Past. Head over to the Knights of Favonius headquarters and speak...
The Eyes of Odin
Eyes of Odin is one of the many favors available in God of War Ragnarok. During this favor, you will destroy all of Odin's ravens to free their souls so they can rest in Niflheim. Eyes of Odin Rewards. If you kill enough ravens, you will unlock a legendary chest...
Funko Reveals Our Best Look Yet at M.O.D.O.K. in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
While we have yet to get a great look at M.O.D.O.K. in the footage we've seen of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, the villain's Funko POP! has given us the best glimpse of his design in the MCU. Funko shared the design of M.O.D.O.K.'s Funko POP! on Twitter alongside Ant-Man,...
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer Break Down & Timeline Explained - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
This is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie trailer breakdown, where we list off all of the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, and Predacons shown in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer. In the #Transformers movie trailer, we see the Autobot crew with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee, Mirage, and Wheeljack all seen in the trailer. Along with some of the Maximals making their live-action debut with Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, and Airazor. Then we also see the Terrorcons Battletrap and Scourge make an appearance in the trailer. Scourge will apparently be the main antagonist of the film. The #BeastWars franchise is given new live in live-action with this movie, as we see the Maximals make an appearance alongside the Autobots. For those unfamiliar with the Maximals, they’re Transformers who disguise themselves as organic animals. And in the Beast Wars series, the Maximals and their opposing side, Predacons, are actually from the future of the Transformers timeline, but due to the leader of the Predacons (Megatron, named after Megatron) wanting to change the outcome of The Great War between the Autobots and the Decepticons, they’re all sent to prehistoric Earth.
