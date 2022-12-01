Read full article on original website
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Who Is Scian?
Here's our interview with Michelle Yeoh, who plays an Elven swordmaster named Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, arriving on the streaming giant on December 25, 2022. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time -...
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and More - December 2022
Hold on to your beanies folks! Winter is here and there’s a bunch of new shows and movies blowing in this month. Glass Onion and Top Gun Maverick both hit streaming this month so if you didn’t catch either in theaters, fear not! Stay tuned to see what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms.
1923: Yellowstone Prequel - Official Trailer (2022) Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren
1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.
The Plains - Lore 3 - The Lost Pages 4
This piece of Lore, a Lost Page, is found in the Wishing Well, a section of The Plains that connects The Jungle to the West and The Sinkholes to the East. You can reach it either via the Crag Jaw arena in The Sinkholes, or the tunnel in The Jungle’s Eastern riverbank.
Sky Stream review: the satellite-free Sky TV streaming box
Sky has taken its satellite-free pay-TV service from the Glass television and shoved it into a tiny streaming box that you can plug into your existing kit and hook up to wifi. The Sky Stream box subscription starts at £25 a month with a £20 fee upfront, which gives you Sky’s entertainment package for 18 months plus a basic Netflix account. It then rises in price depending on any other channels or content you add. Alternatively, you can subscribe on a 31-day rolling contract and chop and change as you see fit, although without an active subscription the box becomes useless.
The Veiled Passage - Lore 1 - Seidr Sacrifice
This Lore Marker is found early in the main tunnel section of The Veiled Passage. After beaching on the shore, head left and smash the wooden wall.
Best Christmas Horror Movies
Álex de la Iglesia blends Spanish and Italian horror influences into The Day of the Beast, a 1995 Christmas horror curveball that throws everything but the kitchen sink at audiences. A sinning priest, a metalhead Satanist, and an occult TV show host must band together to prevent the Antichrist's birth. It's wacky, darkly comedic, and filled with hellscapes that boast demonic costumes and wild practical effects. De la Iglesia is known for his extravagant horror concepts, and I'd say a blasphemous buddy comedy about an apocalyptic atypical holiday quest fits the bill.
Avatar 2: Why You Should Care, Even If You Think Avatar Sucks
Everybody may have seen the original 2009 Avatar, but that doesn’t mean James Cameron’s sci-fi epic was for everyone, and in spite of its massive box office success, its detractors and critics seem more numerous than its hardcore fans. The long-awaited 2022 sequel Avatar 2, officially “Avatar: The Way of Water” doesn’t seem to have the same amount of hype as you’d see ahead of the latest installment in another blockbuster franchise like Marvel, Star Wars, DC, Fast & Furious - and while a longer wait between installments often means more excitement, it's possible the thirteen-year wait has made moviegoers lukewarm on a return to the planet Pandora. That said, there’s a damn good reason to give this movie the benefit of the doubt: between Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, James Cameron’s track record for sequels is unmatched. And hey, the last two movies he made about stuff happening in the water, Titanic and The Abyss, weren’t too bad either. So, even if you don’t care about Jake Sully (that’s Sam Worthington’s character), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana’s), and the rest of the Na’vi denizens of the frontiers of Pandora (whose ranks now include Sigourney Weaver, playing a Na’vi teenager, and Kate Winslett) you can’t say you’re not at least a little bit curious what one of the 20th century’s most influential filmmakers has been doing for a good chunk of the 21st. Regardless of how good (or bad) James Cameron’s epic is, or how much money it rakes in, or whether we ever actually get Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 (or Avatar 6 and Avatar 7, which Cameron apparently has ideas for) the fact that Avatar 2 exists is a fascinating anomaly in modern filmmaking. The Avatar 2 trailer got plenty of views, but with a 3-hour and 12-minute run time, we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg - and it probably looks a lot better in IMAX 3D. To make Avatar 2, Cameron had to literally figure out The Way of Water in order to do motion-capture with his actors holding their breath underwater while performing in a 900,000-gallon tank. James Cameron interviews are always interesting on some level, but after hearing the filmmaker talk about what’s gone into this sequel - and potentially the 2-6 Avatar sequels after this one - it’ll be fascinating to finally see for ourselves.
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Film Isn't Completely Dead
Margot Robbie's female-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff might still be afloat according to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Last month, Robbie told Vanity Fair that the film was dead at Disney; now, Bruckheimer is walking back the star's comments. In an interview with Collider, Bruckheimer said that the fate of the female-led film is certainly not a foregone conclusion.
Genshin Eula Story Quest Walkthrough - Aphros Delos Chapter
This Genshin Impact walkthrough will guide you through Eula’s Story Quest. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the Song of the Dragon and Freedom Archon Quest that appears in the game’s prologue. Shadow of the Past. Head over to the Knights of Favonius headquarters and speak...
Anna the Dragon Tamer
Anna the Dragon Tamer is located to the southeast of the Glaseado Gym Pokemon Center. She's near the battle arena.
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
We shift back into the 2D style of stage with 3-6 on this latest trip to the Sky Sanctuary zone.
Tsurughime - Official Teaser Trailer
Tsurugihime is a side-scrolling action RPG by developer Fahrenheit 213 who was founded by Yosuke Shiokawa best known for his work on renowned titles like Kingdom Hearts II (Lead Planner), Dissidia: Final Fantasy (Concept Director), and Fate/Grand Order (Creative Director). The final battle is 100 days away, how will you prepare? Every day the clock ticks closer to war, and every choice leads down a different path toward multiple endings. Build up strength with constant combat, or hone your defensive acumen against advanced enemies. Wield thousands of swords, or choose peace over war in your daily activities as the clock ticks towards destiny. Tsurugihme is now in development and will release on Steam for PC in 2024.
John Wick: Chapter 4 CCXP 2022 Presentation
Keanu Reeves appeared at CCXP 2022 to tout the upcoming release of John Wick: Chapter 4. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. The Chad Stahelski-directed film opens stateside on March 24, 2023.
Spirit Mementos 1 - Brooch
To start it, head for the Eastern area of The Plains and stand at the spot where you first arrived, facing towards the frozen lightning bolt. Here, head East-North-East and check behind a tree. The spirit and half of the Brooch will be there. To assemble the Artifact and complete...
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer Break Down & Timeline Explained - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
This is the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie trailer breakdown, where we list off all of the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, and Predacons shown in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer. In the #Transformers movie trailer, we see the Autobot crew with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Arcee, Mirage, and Wheeljack all seen in the trailer. Along with some of the Maximals making their live-action debut with Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, and Airazor. Then we also see the Terrorcons Battletrap and Scourge make an appearance in the trailer. Scourge will apparently be the main antagonist of the film. The #BeastWars franchise is given new live in live-action with this movie, as we see the Maximals make an appearance alongside the Autobots. For those unfamiliar with the Maximals, they’re Transformers who disguise themselves as organic animals. And in the Beast Wars series, the Maximals and their opposing side, Predacons, are actually from the future of the Transformers timeline, but due to the leader of the Predacons (Megatron, named after Megatron) wanting to change the outcome of The Great War between the Autobots and the Decepticons, they’re all sent to prehistoric Earth.
The Callisto Protocol Performance Review
The Callisto Protocol is a game with a myriad of inspirations and references within its design, but on the technical front it is most certainly a leader. Striking Distance is a relatively small, and certainly new studio, filled with a mix of veterans and new members who have collaborated to create one of the most forward-looking games of this generation. But before I get into that, I need to note that while the game is cross-generation, our review code only had access to the new-gen consoles and later the PC version.
