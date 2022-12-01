Firearm injuries in kids leave lasting mental scars, U-M study finds

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Prenatal wellness classes found to cut moms' depression in half up to eight years later
A low-cost, prenatal intervention benefits mothers' mental health up to eight years later, a new UC San Francisco study finds. In the study, one of the first to look at outcomes so far into the future, pregnant women who participated in a group wellness class that met weekly for eight weeks were half as likely to be depressed eight years later compared to women who received standard care, according to the study published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology.
Doctors told a 16-year-old that her aches were growing pains and suggested she lose weight. She had bone cancer.
After a diagnosis of osteosarcoma, Reanna Tillman had her knee and shoulder bone removed, and she's now paralyzed. Tillman had a baby girl in 2021.
8 often-overlooked signs of autism that are most common in women, according to specialists
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is more difficult to identify in women than it is in men. This is because diagnostic criteria for autism was historically created with men in mind. Below, we've outlined the signs of autism in women and people assigned female at birth. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is...
Dad who lost three children to cancer in four years is battling disease himself
A father who lost three children to cancer in less than five years has opened up about his own cancer battle. Régis Feitosa, 52, lost his youngest daughter, Beatriz, in 2018. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia the previous year at the age of nine and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately the cancer returned and she died on 24 June 2018 at the age of 10.
Teenage brains aged faster during the pandemic from stress, anxiety: study
After comparing pre-pandemic MRI scans of older teens to scans taken during COVID-19, researchers at Stanford University discovered the pandemic aged teens' brains by about three years.
They tried to make me go to rehab, but the NHS said no, no, no: Amputees and stroke survivors are being 'imprisoned at home' due to lack of physiotherapy services, report warns
Patients are being left with increasing levels of disability and depression because of a lack of NHS rehabilitation services, physiotherapists have warned. Amputees are among those left waiting months for care, with some people treated in cupboards and corridors due to a shortage of proper rooms, it is claimed. Meanwhile,...
Harvard Health
Shortage of ADHD medicines: Advice on coping if you are affected
Adults who take the ADHD drug Adderall may be looking for options due to short supply in some locales. Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has been in short supply for months. Generic versions known as mixed amphetamine salts are available, but not in sufficient quantities to meet nationwide demand. How widespread is this problem? And what are the consequences, and possible solutions, for adults who rely on this medication to manage ADHD, a brain disorder characterized by inattention, being easily distracted, and impulsive behavior?
yourerie
Health Report: Effects of at-home oral anti-cancer treatment
Chemotherapy is a life-saving treatment for many cancer patients, but many of us might not know that some cancers can be treated with oral chemotherapy through pills a patient takes at home. Now, a new study shows that despite the benefits, some patients don’t always take their medications as prescribed....
CNBC
Millions suffer from long Covid — and it costs them $9,000 a year in health-care expenses, on average
Annual medical costs associated with long Covid are estimated to be around $9,000 a year, on average. Long Covid is a chronic illness that results from a Covid-19 infection. There are hundreds of potential symptoms, which can be debilitating for many people. Treatment largely consists of symptom management, since there's...
We need five times as many child psychiatrists to treat kids’ growing anxiety | Guest Opinion
American kids are struggling, and there are too few trained adults available to help them.
Study: Adults' financial struggles during pandemic affect children's mental health
Philadelphia, Pa. — No matter how much parents try to keep their problems a secret from their children, kids are perceptive. A new study has shown that adolescents understand their parents' financial problems caused by the COVID pandemic, and it takes a toll on their mental health. "People often think children do not feel or understand financial stress, but this study shows not only that they do, but that this stress also takes a toll on their mental health," said senior author Ran Barzilay, MD,...
ABC News
Concerns grow over online ADHD diagnoses
Approximately 10 million adults have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to CHADD, a respected ADHD organization founded in 1987. Now, some telemedicine services which advertise an easy path to get evaluated for a possible ADHD diagnosis and obtain a prescription, completely virtually, have entered the landscape and some experts and authorities are taking a closer look.
Healthline
How Do Non-Surgical Bone Conduction Hearing Aids Work?
A bone conduction hearing aid (BCHA) helps with conductive hearing loss, which is caused by damage to the outer and middle parts of your ear. Keep reading to learn more about BCHA, including how it works, its benefits and risks, costs, and other useful information. What is a bone conduction...
Healthline
Yes, Adults Can Have Selective Mutism — Learn the Causes and How to Cope
Do you talk freely with family or close friends, but find it impossible to speak around people you don’t know? You may have a type of anxiety called selective mutism. Selective mutism is a fairly uncommon anxiety disorder that usually develops in children before they reach age 5, according to the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5).”
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Researchers warn that high rates of cervical cancer screening in women over 65 suggest that some older Americans are being unnecessarily screened.
psychologytoday.com
Clinical Services for Eating Disorders in All Ages
Many people with eating disorders transit from child and adolescent to adult clinical services. This transition often creates a gap in regular treatment and interruption of the therapeutic relationship with negative consequences. The change in the nature of the treatment often disorients patients and their parents. All-age eating disorder clinical...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Financial Hardship After Chronic Illness
Many factors lead to financial hardship, including high costs of care and high living costs. Changes in one's ability to work can also lead to financial hardship. Financial hardship can affect a person's mental health as well as their physical health. One of the most devastating causes of depression and...
psychologytoday.com
Navigating the Medical World With a Chronic Illness
Knowing the practical implications of entering the medical world as a patient can improve one’s quality of life immeasurably. Chronic illness entails nurturing a tolerance for waiting, choosing appropriate doctors, and building a network of nonmedical support. Achieving balance between managing one’s illness and enjoying other activities in life...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant moms' stress may accelerate cell aging of white, not Black, kids
Does stress during pregnancy impact children's cell aging, and does race matter? The answer is yes, according to a new UC San Francisco study published Dec. 2 in Psychological Medicine. UCSF researchers followed 110 white and 112 Black women from age 10 to about 40 as well as their first...
macaronikid.com
Is Your Teen Daughter Suffering with Hip Pain?
Running, jumping, playing soccer, or being a member of the cheer squad can all lead to fatigue or pain. But when do these symptoms become more serious?. Decreased ability to participate in sports or recreational activities due to hip pain or fatigue. Increasing pain in the hip or groin. Decreased...
